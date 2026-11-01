Ex-$95 Million College Football Coach Among Favorites to be Named Florida State's Next HC

After seemingly years of college football rumors, Florida State is finally in the market for a new head coach following Mike Norvell's firing. The Seminoles will now begin the search process after cutting ties with Norvell on Sunday following Florida State's 36-24 loss to Clemson.

Some early names are emerging among the favorites to eventually be named Florida State's next coach. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Florida State's former head coach Jimbo Fisher has been working behind the scenes to be the program's new coach, even before Norvell was fired.

"The former Florida State head coach has been lobbying behind the scenes for this job in recent weeks," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "He’s held conversations with donors to understand where the Seminoles stand in the current NIL landscape and where the roster would need to be addressed in the transfer portal.

"Whether Florida State has any interest in rehiring Fisher is unclear at this point, but he has done everything he can to position himself to be in the mix for this job," Nakos added.

"Fired by Texas A&M in 2023, Fisher’s buyout was the highest in college football history and could be a relatively inexpensive hire for the Seminoles."

Florida State Rumors: Should FSU Consider a Reunion With Jimbo Fisher?

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question is whether Florida State should consider a reunion with Fisher. The longtime coach has shown little in recent history to prove he is a top candidate amid the new landscape of college football.

Fans may remember Texas A&M scrambled to cut ties with Fisher and his 10-year, $95 million contract. The Aggies made college football history by firing Fisher in Nov. 2023.

Texas A&M Paid More Than $76 Million to Cut Ties With Jimbo Fisher in 2023

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M was on the hook for Fisher's $76 million buyout, the largest in college football history at the time. Fisher's success at Florida State happened prior to the NIL era when roster budgets combined with the transfer portal has changed the metrics for successful programs.

If it were not for Norvell's expensive $51 million buyout, Fisher may not even be in the conversation. Fisher's appeal is tied to his familiarity with Florida State combined with his potentially affordable price tag given the lack of competition from other programs for the former coach's services.

Florida State's New Coach: Wake Forest HC Jake Dickert Is a Name to Watch at FSU

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisher is far from a lock to land the Florida State job. Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert is another candidate being linked to the Noles given his 16-5 record over the last two seasons.

Dickert is doing more with less at Wake Forest and could thrive with even more with more resources. Regardless of who Florida State hires as the team's next coach, the Seminoles will be tasked with increasing the program's NIL budget to spend on the roster.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Eli Lederman and Max Olson explained why Fisher could have an outside shot to land the Florida State job.

"But Fisher, 60, was the last coach to truly have things rolling in Tally," ESPN detailed. "Between 2012 and 2016, Fisher and FSU had five straight 10-win seasons, four AP top-10 finishes, three ACC titles and a national championship.

"He also thrived in recruiting in ways Norvell never did. Fisher also doesn't need the money and could likely be hired under an extremely school-friendly contract."