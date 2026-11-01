Ex-$95 Million College Football Coach Among Favorites to be Named Florida State's Next HC
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After seemingly years of college football rumors, Florida State is finally in the market for a new head coach following Mike Norvell's firing. The Seminoles will now begin the search process after cutting ties with Norvell on Sunday following Florida State's 36-24 loss to Clemson.
Some early names are emerging among the favorites to eventually be named Florida State's next coach. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Florida State's former head coach Jimbo Fisher has been working behind the scenes to be the program's new coach, even before Norvell was fired.
"The former Florida State head coach has been lobbying behind the scenes for this job in recent weeks," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "He’s held conversations with donors to understand where the Seminoles stand in the current NIL landscape and where the roster would need to be addressed in the transfer portal.
"Whether Florida State has any interest in rehiring Fisher is unclear at this point, but he has done everything he can to position himself to be in the mix for this job," Nakos added.
"Fired by Texas A&M in 2023, Fisher’s buyout was the highest in college football history and could be a relatively inexpensive hire for the Seminoles."
Florida State Rumors: Should FSU Consider a Reunion With Jimbo Fisher?
The question is whether Florida State should consider a reunion with Fisher. The longtime coach has shown little in recent history to prove he is a top candidate amid the new landscape of college football.
Fans may remember Texas A&M scrambled to cut ties with Fisher and his 10-year, $95 million contract. The Aggies made college football history by firing Fisher in Nov. 2023.
Texas A&M Paid More Than $76 Million to Cut Ties With Jimbo Fisher in 2023
Texas A&M was on the hook for Fisher's $76 million buyout, the largest in college football history at the time. Fisher's success at Florida State happened prior to the NIL era when roster budgets combined with the transfer portal has changed the metrics for successful programs.
If it were not for Norvell's expensive $51 million buyout, Fisher may not even be in the conversation. Fisher's appeal is tied to his familiarity with Florida State combined with his potentially affordable price tag given the lack of competition from other programs for the former coach's services.
Florida State's New Coach: Wake Forest HC Jake Dickert Is a Name to Watch at FSU
Fisher is far from a lock to land the Florida State job. Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert is another candidate being linked to the Noles given his 16-5 record over the last two seasons.
Dickert is doing more with less at Wake Forest and could thrive with even more with more resources. Regardless of who Florida State hires as the team's next coach, the Seminoles will be tasked with increasing the program's NIL budget to spend on the roster.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Eli Lederman and Max Olson explained why Fisher could have an outside shot to land the Florida State job.
"But Fisher, 60, was the last coach to truly have things rolling in Tally," ESPN detailed. "Between 2012 and 2016, Fisher and FSU had five straight 10-win seasons, four AP top-10 finishes, three ACC titles and a national championship.
"He also thrived in recruiting in ways Norvell never did. Fisher also doesn't need the money and could likely be hired under an extremely school-friendly contract."
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams