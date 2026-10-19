Greg McElroy Names Alabama’s Biggest Problem After Getting ‘Bullied’ by Tennessee

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said No. 6 Alabama lost the fight at the line of scrimmage in Saturday’s 26-10 loss at No. 14 Tennessee, a defeat that handed the Crimson Tide consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since 2007.

McElroy, who called the game for ABC from the booth at Neyland Stadium, opened his weekend recap during his Always College Football podcast with a blunt verdict: “Alabama gets bullied in Neyland. Bullied.”

How did Tennessee bully Alabama?

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The Vols controlled the game long before the scoreboard reflected it. Alabama finished with 201 total yards, went 2-for-13 on third down and turned the ball over four times, and the Crimson Tide managed just 93 yards in the first half.

McElroy credited Alabama’s defense for keeping the game close while the offense stalled.

“Bama’s defense battled. I mean, they held Tennessee to multiple field goals there in the first quarter when the offense couldn’t really get out of their way. And you’ve got to give tremendous credit to Tennessee for forcing those turnovers. They’re up 9-0 in the blink of an eye.”

Keelon Russell’s 19-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 9-7, and Alabama trailed just 12-10 at halftime. Still, McElroy said “it still felt at that point like Tennessee was in complete control.”

“Well, it never really got going for Bama. Tennessee had a remarkably impressive second half. Meanwhile, Keelon Russell never really got comfortable.”

The Alabama quarterback threw for 147 yards with two interceptions, and the Crimson Tide lost two fumbles.

“His legs were a factor, but he made too many mistakes. He held the ball a little too long. Jeremiah Telander strip-sacked him there in the first quarter. The offensive line got pushed around.”

Russell took the blame afterward, saying it was “a lack of a plan” on his part.

DeSean Bishop wears down Alabama

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Tennessee’s running back carried 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including 95 yards after halftime. The Vols outrushed Alabama 150 to 54.

“DeSean Bishop does what DeSean Bishop does. The guy is a physical freight train. That’s what he is. He just runs through contact as well as anybody in the entire country.”

Tennessee stuffed Alabama on a fourth-and-1 at the Vols’ 40-yard line in the third quarter and turned that stop into a touchdown drive. Bishop then anchored a fourth-quarter march that lasted 9 minutes, 32 seconds and ended with his 5-yard score.

“It was so impressive to watch Tennessee run the football, control the line of scrimmage and be the more physical football team,” McElroy said.

Tennessee fans stormed the field afterward, leaving the program facing a $500,000 SEC fine payable to Alabama.

What’s next for Alabama?

Saturday’s loss came one week after Alabama fell to then-No. 1 Georgia, dropping the Crimson Tide to 5-2 and 3-2 in SEC play. They also played without receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, a team captain sidelined by several injuries, including a concussion.

Kalen DeBoer pointed to the same issue McElroy did, saying “the key was they were able to run the football.”

“So, very rare situation for Alabama with their back against the wall. Got to punch their way out of it,” McElroy said.

Alabama hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 24, needing a home win to snap its first regular-season losing streak since 2007.