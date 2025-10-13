Greg McElroy sends strong message on Penn State's firing of James Franklin
Penn State’s decision to fire head coach James Franklin sent shockwaves through college football on Sunday. The move came less than 24 hours after the Nittany Lions suffered a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern, their third consecutive defeat following a 3-0 start. For a program that entered the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls and fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, the slide was catastrophic.
Franklin, who compiled a 4-21 record at Penn State against AP top-10 opponents, had $49 million remaining on his contract. The university still moved forward, signaling an urgent need for new leadership. The loss to Northwestern came as a 20-point favorite, marking the second straight week Penn State fell as a massive favorite, something no FBS team had done since 1978.
After 12 seasons in Happy Valley, Franklin’s tenure ended with a mixture of frustration and disbelief. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy captured that sentiment perfectly, saying Penn State’s collapse was both expected and stunning at once.
Greg McElroy Calls Penn State Firing “What Had To Be Done”
On his Always College Football podcast, Greg McElroy addressed the firing in blunt terms, saying he had been hearing internal buzz about Franklin’s future even before Saturday’s loss.
“There was buzz in talking to some of my Penn State folks over the last couple days. There was buzz that it would be trending in this direction, but none would have assumed it would come after the loss to Northwestern because none assumed that they would actually lose at home to Northwestern,” McElroy said. “So, what had to be done was done. James Franklin is out and now Penn State becomes by far the most desirable opportunity on the open market for a possible head coach move.”
McElroy went further, calling the move inevitable after reviewing game film. He noted that the program was “riddled with issues” despite returning most of its production from last season’s semifinal run. The 3-3 start, including losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern, convinced university leadership that progress had stalled.
The financial commitment added to the magnitude of the decision. Penn State owes Franklin $56 million in buyout money and still must pay large assistant coach contracts, including $6.2 million to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. McElroy called it a massive but necessary investment to reset the program.
Penn State Turns The Page On A Costly Era
Athletic director Pat Kraft said the university owed Franklin gratitude for restoring the program’s relevance but stressed the need for a new direction. Kraft cited Penn State’s high standards and its readiness to compete for Big Ten and national championships.
“We hold our athletics programs to the highest of standards, and we believe this is the right moment for new leadership,” Kraft said.
Franklin’s tenure was defined by strong recruiting and NFL-level talent, including Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons, but consistent failures against elite opponents ultimately cost him. His .160 winning percentage against top-10 teams ranked among the worst in modern college football for long-tenured coaches.
As the coaching search begins, several candidates have emerged, including Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, and Duke’s Manny Diaz. McElroy called Penn State “one of those jobs people would leave a great situation to take,” emphasizing its national potential and deep recruiting base in Pennsylvania.
The Nittany Lions will now play under interim coach Terry Smith as the school begins one of the most high-profile searches in recent memory. Penn State will face Iowa on the road on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.