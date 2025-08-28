Greg McElroy makes unfortunate prediction for Colorado’s season opener
Colorado football begins life without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders with a marquee Week 1 matchup against Georgia Tech, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the stakes are significant for both programs. Folsom Field is officially sold out for Friday night’s "Stripe Out," which calls for fans to wear alternating black and white shirts depending on their seat section, setting the stage for what McElroy called “a hard-fought battle” that will test two very different team-building models.
On one side, Brent Key’s Georgia Tech has built its program around continuity, physicality, and toughness. On the other, Deion Sanders has relied upon sweeping roster turnover through the transfer portal.
“If you look at coach Prime, Deion Sanders, they’ve been pretty dang impressive the last couple years,” McElroy said. “The season opener will kind of tell us whether or not Deion Sanders has really created a true program because we know he had star power. That’s not up for debate. Now, what does the foundation look like underneath that star power that has since departed?”
Quarterback Contrast Could Shape Outcome
Colorado turns to transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, who accounted for 44 total touchdowns at Liberty in 2023. McElroy noted that Salter brings a very different style than Shedeur Sanders. “He’s a dynamic dual-threat guy who’s going to be a designed runner, has elite top-end speed, and not necessarily a guy that’s going to stand in the pocket and pick you apart,” he explained.
Georgia Tech’s answer is Haynes King, whose growth last season was striking. “Tremendous growth last year. He was so efficient, completed a school-record 73 percent of his passes, went for over 2,100 yards, just 14 touchdowns, but the big number is two interceptions,” McElroy said. That ball security, compared with Salter’s riskier style, could decide momentum in a tight game.
The Yellow Jackets’ identity under coordinator Buster Faulkner is built on the run game, averaging nearly 190 yards per contest last season. But the matchup might hinge on whether Colorado’s defensive front — which led the Big 12 in sacks in 2024 — can slow Jamal Haynes, who ran for 944 yards and nine touchdowns on 169 carries a year ago, and force King into longer passing downs.
Turnovers could be an issue for the Yellow Jackets. McElroy pointed out the disparity between the two teams a season ago: “Colorado forced 26 turnovers last year. Kaidon Salter has at times been a little bit turnover-prone... Meanwhile, this Georgia Tech defense struggled to generate takeaways last year. They managed to turn people over just 11 times.”
McElroy’s Georgia Tech-Colorado Pick
While praising Colorado’s talent infusion, McElroy ultimately leaned toward the Yellow Jackets’ stability and efficiency. “I will take Georgia Tech in this game. I think they’ll control the line of scrimmage. I think they’ll get a win in what should be a hard-fought battle,” he said.
The matchup doubles as a referendum on two competing philosophies: Sanders’ portal-driven rebuild and Key’s gradual climb. Under the lights at Folsom Field, the outcome will hint at which approach is better equipped to thrive in the expanded College Football Playoff era.