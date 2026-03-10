Heather Dinich Backs College Football Powerhouse to Bounce Back in 2026

The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2026 season under intense national scrutiny following a disappointing 7-6 campaign. For a program that once dominated the College Football Playoff era, last year's performance raised questions about its long-term viability.

ESPN analyst Heather Dinich recently identified Clemson as the team most likely to show significant improvement this fall. She points to the improbability of the program sustaining such a low level of play under its current leadership.

The pressure to return to national relevance is mounting as the Tigers prepare for a difficult schedule. A successful rebound would not only stabilize the program but also impact the power balance within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Why Clemson is Heather Dinich's pick to show the greatest improvement in 2026

National analysts are looking at Clemson as a prime candidate for a turnaround because of structural changes to the coaching staff. The return of former offensive coordinator Chad Morris is a focal point of this optimism.

"Clemson because ... there's just no way Dabo Swinney can lose six games again. Can he?" Dinich said. "Bringing back former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris is interesting because he hasn't called plays since 2020 and hasn't coached at Clemson since 2014. He's a proven playcaller, though, who helped the Tigers to a 41-11 record during his tenure."

Before Dinich was a national analyst at ESPN, she covered the ACC exclusively, so she may have a soft spot for the calamitous conference.

The shift in offensive philosophy is viewed as a necessity for a program that struggled to move the ball consistently last year. Morris is expected to move away from the RPO-heavy system used by Garrett Riley in favor of a vertical offense with a power run component.

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) runs near Furman University safety AK Burrell (3) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This change could directly benefit sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, who had a quiet freshman season. ESPN's David Hale noted that Davidson only saw 12 carries through October of 2025 before finding more opportunities late in the year.

"If you're a buyer on Dabo Swinney's 'what's old is new again' approach to Clemson's offense for 2026 with new coordinator Chad Morris, then you might as well invest heavily in running back Gideon Davidson's stock, too," Hale said. He added that the more straightforward offense under Morris should assist in the young back's growth.

The national narrative surrounding Clemson contrasts sharply with other major programs like LSU. While Lane Kiffin has used the transfer portal to quickly overhaul his roster in Baton Rouge, Dabo Swinney continues to rely on internal development and coaching continuity.

The early season will serve as a definitive test for this "old is new" strategy, according to Hale. If first-year starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina can find his rhythm early, the Tigers could quickly re-emerge as a contender in an ACC race that currently features rising programs like SMU and Louisville.

The Tigers will hold their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. ET.