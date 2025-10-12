Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza sends clear message to Pat McAfee after Oregon's loss
There was one major college football analyst who was not surprised by Indiana's upset win over Oregon. After the Hoosiers' road win against the Ducks, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza made sure to name drop several people, but Pat McAfee headlined the list.
"Thank you so much for Hoosier Nation coming out," Mendoza told CBS Sports' Jenny Dell after Indiana's victory at Oregon. "I'm so grateful for all my offensive linemen, receivers, running backs, tight ends. And what a great team we have here, to struggle through adversity and come out on top.
"A great team like Oregon. Also, I want to give a quick shout out to my guy, Pat McAfee for shouting us out (on "College GameDay"). ... My guy, Steve Levy and also Boston Connor. Let's go, Hoosiers. God bless."
Pat McAfee was the only ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst to pick Indiana to upset Oregon
Since Lee Corso's retirement, McAfee's pick has served as the grand finale on "College GameDay." McAfee took a page from his WWE background to turn heel at Oregon.
The ESPN analyst had been talking up the Eugene crowd throughout "College GameDay" as the Ducks played host to Indiana. Nearly the entire "College GameDay" set picked Oregon to top Indiana, before McAfee pulled a fast one by predicting a Hoosiers upset at the last minute.
McAfee led the crowd in a rendition of the song "Shout" one more time before turning heel. The analyst cited his wife Samantha as one of the reasons for the Hoosiers pick.
"I love Oregon. I love Dan Lanning," McAfee explained before making his pick on "College GameDay." "I was shirtless with that man this morning. But my wife is a Hoosier, through and through, and so am I, baby!
"Give me the Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers! Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers! Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers in the biggest win of (Curt) Cignetti's career. The Indiana Hoosiers tell the world, we're for real."
Pat McAfee After Indiana's Win Over Oregon: 'The Hoosiers are UNDEFEATED'
It did not take long for Mendoza's comments to make it back to McAfee. After Indiana's win, McAfee took to social media to give Mendoza and Indiana another shoutout.
"HOO HOO HOO. We LOVE what you’re doing for this state brother," McAfee noted quoting Mendoza's interview. "Let’s GOOO, the Hoosiers are UNDEFEATED."