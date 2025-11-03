James Franklin predicted to coach ACC program after Penn State firing
On the Nonstop podcast, ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN analyst Joey Galloway joined forces to discuss the future of fired Penn State coach James Franklin. While Franklin is on the sideline now, both ESPN personalities saw a nearing return to coaching for Franklin. In fact, they both concurred on the Virginia Tech job as Franklin's likely landing spot.
The ACC landing spot
Galloway opened the topic, noting that Franklin "will be a head coach in a few weeks." Galloway continued, "Let's say he goes-- I've heard Virginia Tech." Herbstreit promptly answers, "Yeah."
Galloway spoke to the underlying logic in such a hire.
Galloway outlines the logic for Franklin at Tech
As we keep recycling coaches, you say, 'You weren't good enough to get Penn State over the hump with some pretty good players.' Virginia Tech would have to be saying to themselves 'We would love if you took us to-- [Herbstreit finishes the thought with 'the promised land.']- Joey Galloway
Galloway's narrative makes sense. In 11 full seasons at Penn State, Franklin led the Nittany Lions to double-digit wins six times. He didn't stick at Penn State likely because he won one conference championship and never advanced the Nittany Lions beyond the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech, which had 13 double-digit win seasons under Frank Beamer between 1995 and 2015, hasn't had a 10-win season since 2016. Tech hasn't won nine games since 2017 and hasn't reached eight wins since 2019. It does make sense that the type of seasons that didn't move the needle for Franklin at Penn State would likely be very satisfactory at Virginia Tech.
Tech's line of thought versus the issues inherent for LSU or Florida
Galloway contrasted that type of situation with Lane Kiffin being tied to the coaching vacancies at LSU and Florida, two schools where the athletic directors have been very public about the necessity of competing for national championships. "Are you saying, we want what Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss?" asked Galloway. "So then, why is he the name to take the Florida or LSU job?" continued Galloway.
Franklin's other landing possibilities
That said, other promising jobs are opening for which Franklin is being mentioned as a potential candidate. Auburn and Arkansas are two schools which would fit a bit closer to the Virginia Tech mode than the LSU or Florida fit. If Franklin does indeed want to dive back into the coaching carousel, there figure to be several possibilities in play.