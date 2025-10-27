Josh Pate names athletic director responsible for two huge coach buyouts
It was another packed Sunday night on The College Football Show when analyst Josh Pate paused his regular breakdown to focus on one man behind two of the sport’s most expensive mistakes. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, once hailed for bold hiring moves, is now responsible for two record-setting buyouts that have reshaped the financial landscape of college football.
First came Jimbo Fisher’s massive $70 million payout at Texas A&M, the largest in college football history. Now, just two years later, Brian Kelly has reportedly secured the second-largest after being dismissed by LSU following a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M. Both coaches were hired by Woodward, who has built a career on splashy decisions that have not aged well.
Pate didn’t mince words on his show, describing Woodward’s track record as emblematic of deeper issues within the LSU athletic department. He emphasized that any coach considering the LSU job would need assurance that the program’s leadership is stable and functional.
Josh Pate Calls Out Scott Woodward’s Hiring History
“So, I don't know how you don't look at Scott Woodward right now,” Pate said. “Scott Woodward was responsible for the Jimbo Fisher fiasco at Texas A&M. He has now got the Brian Kelly disaster in his lap. I mean, they've had critical financial issues down there in part because of Scott Woodward.”
Pate continued, explaining that LSU’s problems extend beyond football. “You’ve got an organizational situation that’s football-related. Then you’ve got an athletic department situation that the football situation resides under. So if I’m a premier head coach, you have to convince me you’ve got your affairs in order.”
He argued that LSU’s perception of power doesn’t match its reality. “The public thinks I have every resource imaginable at my disposal,” Pate said. “And all the while, behind the scenes, I’m not. I’m looking up at my competitors because they’ve got a well-oiled athletic department and I don’t. I’m not stepping into that, and don’t expect to ask a premier name to step into that unless you overpay for them.”
Pate’s criticism mirrors the growing sentiment among fans and insiders who question whether Woodward should lead the upcoming coaching search. LSU’s last two “splash hires” ended in failure, and both left the athletic department reeling financially.
For now, interim coach Frank Wilson will lead the Tigers for the rest of the 2025 season. LSU will face Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.