Josh Pate Names Big 12 Program That's Not Being Talked About Enough

The Baylor Bears were once among the top programs in the Big 12. From 2010 to 2021, the team recorded six double-digit-win seasons.

It looked as if the program had struck gold when it hired Dave Aranda as head coach, following Matt Rhule’s departure to the Carolina Panthers after an 11-3 season and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance.

In 2021, Aranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 championship in just his second season at the helm. However, he has not been able to replicate that success since. In fact, he is 22-28 over the past four seasons, with only one winning season during that span.

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) walks on the field. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, the Bears landed former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway in the transfer portal this offseason, and that has led Josh Pate to say on his show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show," that Baylor may be flying under the radar.

"What if DJ Lagway somehow becomes the player that certain people thought that he would be a year ago?" Pate said. "What if DJ Lagway ends up being the best quarterback in the Big 12 this year? What if playing for Dave Aranda in Waco, Texas, was what DJ Lagway needed all along?"

Lagway was one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, rated as a five-star, the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 overall player in the nation. In his freshman season, starter Graham Mertz went down with an injury, forcing Lagway into the lineup.

He had a promising debut, throwing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while helping lead the Gators to a four-game winning streak to close the season.

This past season, however, expectations were much higher, and the results fell short. Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the team went 4-8, leading to the firing of head coach Billy Napier. The program hired former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, but Lagway elected to enter the transfer portal and ultimately chose Baylor, his father’s alma mater.

That decision could prove to be program-altering for both Lagway and Aranda. If Lagway is able to develop into the player many expected, he could not only elevate Baylor back into Big 12 contention but also potentially save Aranda’s job.

In a conference that lacks a clear dominant force, a quarterback of Lagway’s caliber could be the difference, and Baylor might quietly have one of the highest ceilings in the league heading into 2026.