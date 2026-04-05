Josh Pate Names College Football Program Whose Title Window Might Have Started to Shrink

The college football offseason brought significant change across the sport, with several programs hiring new head coaches. Among those transitions was the Kansas State Wildcats, which entered a new era following a leadership change.

Kansas State moved on after the retirement of Chris Klieman, who spent seven seasons leading the program. During his tenure, Klieman compiled a 54-34 record and guided the Wildcats to consistent success. From 2022 through 2024, Kansas State recorded three consecutive seasons with at least nine wins, including a Big 12 championship in 2022.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

That sustained success raised expectations entering the 2025 season. However, the Wildcats finished 6-6, creating uncertainty about the program’s trajectory moving forward.

Following Klieman’s departure, Kansas State acted quickly to name his successor, hiring Collin Klein. Klein returned to his alma mater after serving as offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies, which reached the College Football Playoff for the first time this past season.

Kansas State new head football coach Collin Klein holds a jersey given by athletic director Gene Taylor. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klein’s hire represents both continuity and change. As a former standout quarterback at Kansas State, he is deeply familiar with the program’s identity. At the same time, his recent success as a coordinator brings a modern offensive approach.

Josh Pate highlighted the challenge Klein faces on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," noting that perceptions around the program may be shifting.

"Is the window for Kansas State to do what they were capable of doing, is that closed a little bit? Pate said. "Collin Klein has to come in and change the way people think about looking at Kansas State in what I would call the new world in the Big 12."

That perception is shaped by both recent results and the evolving landscape of the conference. Maintaining relevance in a competitive Big 12 will require immediate impact. Klein’s recent work at Texas A&M offers reasons for optimism.

The Aggies ranked No. 22 nationally in total offense, No. 32 in passing offense, No. 30 in rushing offense and No. 19 in scoring. He also played a key role in developing quarterback Marcel Reed, who accounted for more than 3,600 total yards and 31 touchdowns.

Before his coaching career, Klein established himself as one of the most accomplished players in Kansas State history. During his collegiate career, he totaled 4,724 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 2,485 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns.

In 2012, he led the Wildcats to an 11-2 record and a share of the Big 12 title, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

That combination of playing success and coaching experience positions Klein to reconnect the program with its winning identity. The challenge now is translating that background into sustained success as a head coach.

For Kansas State, the goal is clear: prove that its recent success was not the peak, but the foundation for continued competitiveness.