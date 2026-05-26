Josh Pate Names Major College Football Program With Best Chance to Win the National Championship

The Oregon Ducks have been living on the line of being good but not good enough for about two decades.

Since 2008, Oregon has won double-digit games in 13 seasons. They have the sixth most wins in college football during that time, with 183. That's just one behind the Boise State Broncos for fifth place. While they have had a ton of success, they haven't been able to get over the hump and win a national championship.

The Ducks have played for a national championship in 2010 and 2014. In 2010, they lost to the Auburn Tigers and Cam Newton, 22-19, on a game-winning field goal. In 2014, that was the inaugural College Football Playoff. They lost 42-20 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks have never made it back, despite being top 10 in wins since 2015.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning is hoping to change that. In his first four seasons, he's won double-digit games every year. He also led the Ducks to two College Football Playoff wins last year, before losing in the semifinals to the Indiana Hoosiers.

But this year could be the year, and Josh Pate believes he has the team to do it. On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the college football analyst revealed that the thing that worries him is the offensive line.

"To me, it's obvious this is their best shot that they've had under Dan Lanning," Pate said. "Quarterback, really, really good. Defense, especially the depth along the defensive line. Wide receiver is going to be good. There's a lot of really, really good. Their schedule is a question. Their offensive line is a question. If offensive line is a question and especially doesn't hinder them too much, and they can peak at the right time... Oregon could win it all."

Pate is right, this team is loaded with talent. The head of the snake is quarterback Dante Moore. He had a stellar year with 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first year as the starter last year. He's back and is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

The Ducks also return star wide receiver Evan Stewart, who returns after missing last year with an injury. In his absence, freshman Dakorien Moore had a solid season with 497 yards and three scores. He will be back this season, as well.

So, if the team can improve on last year's performance with the talented playmakers around Moore, it could be the first time a college football national championship trophy comes back to Eugene.