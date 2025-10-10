Josh Pate sends no-nonsense message on UNC's Bill Belichick 'disaster'
The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina has spiraled into chaos just months into the former NFL coach’s tenure. On Thursday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show podcast, the college football analyst unloaded on the situation, calling it “a disaster” and predicting that Belichick would not last beyond this season.
“No vote of confidence is going to change my mind. This is a disaster. He’ll be gone at the latest at the end of this season,” Pate said, citing the turmoil surrounding the program and the mounting dysfunction within North Carolina athletics.
Belichick, who signed a five-year deal worth $50 million in December to replace Mack Brown, has faced widespread scrutiny amid a disastrous 2-3 start. The Tar Heels have been blown out in all three of their Power Four losses, outscored 120-33, and trailed Clemson 28-3 after the first quarter of their Oct. 4 meeting. Reports of locker room unrest, staff suspensions, and recruiting violations have further fueled speculation that Belichick’s tenure may end as quickly as it began.
Josh Pate Blasts North Carolina’s Handling of the Belichick Hire
Pate criticized not only Belichick’s performance but also the decision-making that led to his hiring. “Anyone who tells you otherwise—and I don’t even care if there’s a Twitter graphic—no vote of confidence is going to change my mind,” Pate said. “They’re terrible this year, no matter who’s the interim coach or the current coach.”
He described the entire process as emblematic of what’s wrong with modern college football, accusing North Carolina’s board and boosters of overriding the athletic department to make the high-profile hire.
“Why would you let an athletic director make a hire when we can have an overreaching board of trustees and people with deep pockets?” Pate said. “That’s college football in a nutshell.”
Pate argued that Belichick’s NFL resume blinded decision-makers to the realities of the college game. “The shocking part to me is not that they’ve been bad,” he said. “The shocking part is that enough people in control of North Carolina athletics thought this would work.”
Fallout From Belichick’s Rocky Start at North Carolina
The fallout from Belichick’s brief time in Chapel Hill has extended far beyond the win-loss column. Multiple reports have surfaced alleging internal dysfunction, from recruiting violations to staff inexperience and poor communication. Cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended following the Clemson loss for providing sideline passes to a player’s family members, which would be an NCAA rules violation.
Belichick has also been accused of alienating players and staff. According to WRAL and The Athletic, several players expressed frustration over favoritism toward Belichick’s recruits, while others cited a lack of structure and leadership. Student body president Adolfo Alvarez called for an independent review of the football program’s culture, saying, “There should be zero tolerance for non-compliance. Student-athletes deserve consistency and well-being.”
Despite the mounting criticism, Belichick and athletics director Bubba Cunningham released a joint statement insisting the program remains united. “I’m fully committed to UNC football and the program we’re building here,” Belichick said. Cunningham echoed the sentiment, adding that the coach has “the full support” of the university.
Pate wasn’t convinced. “Translation: it’s over,” he said. “Every second that guy remains the head coach there, they’re looking out for Belichick’s best interest instead of North Carolina’s.”
North Carolina will travel to face the Cal Golden Bears on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN for its first road ACC game of the season.