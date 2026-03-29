The Alabama Crimson Tide put together a bounce-back season in Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The team finished 11-4, reached the SEC Championship Game and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff after going 9-4 in 2024. The improvement highlighted the program’s upward trajectory under DeBoer.

The offense was led by quarterback Ty Simpson, who delivered an impressive first season as the starter. He threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. His efficiency and production helped stabilize the offense throughout the season. Simpson is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, further emphasizing the level of play Alabama received at the position.

Alabama is expected to have a new starting quarterback for the third consecutive season under DeBoer. That ongoing turnover makes the position one of the most important storylines heading into 2026. Austin Mack, a former four-star prospect, began his career under DeBoer at Washington before transferring to Alabama.

He is set to enter his redshirt junior season. Keelon Russell, a former five-star recruit, will begin his redshirt freshman season. The competition between experience and potential adds intrigue to the battle.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws a pass. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Josh Pate discussed his confidence levels for various SEC quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season on his YouTube show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show." He specifically mentioned Alabama as the only team currently facing a quarterback battle. However, he indicated that this competition would not influence his confidence rating for the team.

"No matter who it is, I've got medium to high confidence in Alabama's quarterback situation, regardless of who ends up starting," Pate said. "... If they do [improve], then you could get really, really high-level production."

That confidence stems from the overall structure of Alabama’s offense, not just the individual at quarterback. Pate pointed to improvements along the offensive line and the talent at the skill positions as reasons for optimism.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams enters his junior season after a productive start to his career. He recorded 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman before finishing with 689 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. A return to his earlier form could provide a significant boost to the passing game.

Another factor working in Alabama’s favor is the offensive system led by DeBoer and coordinator Ryan Grubb. Their track record suggests a consistent ability to develop quarterbacks and generate production. From Michael Penix Jr. at Washington to recent starters at Alabama, the system has produced efficient and effective offenses.

That consistency could ease the transition for whoever wins the starting job. While the quarterback battle remains unresolved, the surrounding talent and coaching stability provide a strong foundation.

As Alabama prepares for the 2026 season, the outcome of the quarterback competition will be critical, but the structure around the position suggests the Crimson Tide will remain a contender regardless of who takes the first snap.