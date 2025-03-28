Kent State places football coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave
Kent State football coach Kenni Burns has been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple reports.
The decision comes after Burns went 1-23 in his first two seasons with the program and just days before the Golden Flashes are scheduled to begin spring football practice.
Executive deputy athletics director Greg Glaus will oversee administrative responsibilities related to the football program, and offensive coordinator Mark Carney will handle on-field activities.
The decision comes about four months after an Ohio bank sued Burns for nearly $24,000 plus interest, although the case was later dismissed.
Burns is earning $475,000 base salary in his second year as head coach, according to the terms of his contract with the school.
Kent State went 0-12 last season and is in the midst of a 20-game losing streak, the longest since the team lost 21 straight games in the 1980s, and went 0-16 against MAC teams.
Burns’ team lost 10 of its 12 games by double-digit margins, including a two-game stretch against Tennessee and Penn State in which it was outscored, 127-0.
Kent State finished ranked last nationally in total offense and total defense last season, amassing 2,799 total yards offensively while allowing 6,189 total yards to opponents.
