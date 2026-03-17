Kirk Herbstreit Pens Heartfelt Note on Father’s 10th Death Anniversary

Kirk Herbstreit took to social media on Tuesday to honor the memory of his father, Jim Herbstreit, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing. The longtime ESPN analyst shared a personal message reflecting on the moment he learned of his father's death and the impact Jim had on his life.

"My Dad, Jim, passed away 10 years ago today," Herbstreit wrote. "I’ll never forget where I was standing that morning when my sister Teri called hysterically letting me know he had passed. Think about him every day and feel blessed to have had him as my father. I miss ya Dad!"

The tribute highlights a deep personal connection to a figure who was not only a father but a significant contributor to the history of the Ohio State football program. Jim Herbstreit died in 2016 at the age of 77 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Remembering James Herbstreit (1939-2016)

The relationship between Kirk and Jim Herbstreit represents a unique chapter in the history of college football. Both men served as captains for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with Jim leading the 1960 squad and Kirk captaining the 1992 team.

This achievement placed them in an elite group of only three father-son duos to hold the captaincy in the program's long history.

Jim Herbstreit was a three-year letter-winner from 1958 to 1960, playing running back and defensive back while excelling on special teams. His influence on the sport extended beyond his playing days into the coaching ranks. He served as an assistant under the legendary Woody Hayes at Ohio State and later worked under Bo Schembechler at Miami of Ohio.

My Dad, Jim, passed away 10 years ago today. I’ll never forget where I was standing that morning when my sister Teri called hysterically letting me know he had passed.

Think about him every day and feel blessed to have had him as my father.

I miss ya Dad! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HvQCjGliT0 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 17, 2026

This lineage has continued into the current generation of college football. Three of Kirk’s sons have played at the collegiate level, with Tye and Jake appearing for Clemson and Zak continuing the family tradition at Ohio State.

His youngest son, Chase, is currently a high school quarterback prospect. This multi-generational involvement underscores how the Herbstreit family remains woven into the fabric of the sport nationally.

At the time of Jim’s passing, Kirk described the loss as a difficult day for his family. Jim was known in the community as an outgoing personality and a mentor to many. His death in 2016 came suddenly in Cleveland, just two years after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.