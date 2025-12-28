Kirk Herbstreit has watched college football HC’s ‘powerful’ interview 10 times

On a frigid Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, where temperatures hovered around 28 degrees and snow piled in the corners, the raw emotion of college football took center stage.

Following a hard-fought 22-10 victory in the Pinstripe Bowl, the winning interim head coach stood on the field and fought back tears during his postgame interview. His heartfelt words about his players, his family and his gratitude for the opportunity resonated deeply across the sport.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was among those moved by the display. Herbstreit took to social media to share the clip, noting he had viewed it repeatedly throughout the day.

He called the moment a reminder of what matters outside the College Football Playoff conversation, highlighting the pure joy of a team getting one last chance to compete together.

The victory capped a tumultuous season for the program, which rallied to win its final four games under interim leadership. While the coach will soon transition back to an assistant role under a new hire, his stewardship provided a stabilizing force. The genuine love he expressed for his "special group of guys" offered a poignant conclusion to the year.

Kirk Herbstreit praises Terry Smith’s emotional interview

The emotional leader at the center of the viral moment was Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith. After guiding his alma mater to a bowl victory over the Clemson Tigers, Smith could barely contain his pride. Herbstreit amplified the moment, writing that Smith's gratitude for his players, his school and the sport was heard loud and clear.

“I’ve watched this interview 10 times today,” Herbstreit wrote. “So grateful to hear these words from interim head coach Terry Smith of Penn State. Powerful. And a great reminder for all of us that just want to focus on the CFP and nothing else matters.”

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith will remain on staff as an assistant in 2026 after being retained by incoming head coach Matt Campbell. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Smith, who took over after the program parted ways with James Franklin in October, secured a winning record for his brief tenure. In the interview that caught Herbstreit's attention, Smith reflected on the significance of the win.

“This group. I just love this group,” Smith said. “They're just a special group of guys. This is the greatest moment in my life. It's just a great moment for me, my family. I said I wasn't going to do that again, but I'm just so happy for our guys. I love Penn State. I love football, and the game and Penn State have done amazing things for me and my family. I'm just thankful and grateful.”

On the field, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer delivered a career-best performance to ensure Smith walked away a winner. Grunkemeyer threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a decisive 73-yard strike to MVP Trebor Pena. The defense stifled the Clemson attack, holding them to just 43 rushing yards.

Looking ahead, Smith will remain on staff as an assistant under incoming head coach Matt Campbell. The Nittany Lions will kick off the Campbell era when they open the 2026 season.

