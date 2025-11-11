Lane Kiffin's cryptic comments spark Florida coaching rumors
Lane Kiffin is by far the hottest name going around college football’s historic coaching carousel, and if the day should come when he decides to depart from Ole Miss, he’ll be able to pick among some of the best programs in the country.
Amid persistent rumors that he remains the primary target for Florida’s vacancy, Kiffin was asked what makes a good head coaching position in college football in the modern era, just days before his Ole Miss team is set to take on the Gators this weekend.
What makes a good coaching job?
Notably, Kiffin discounted the usual laundry list of particulars like the quality of practice fields and upgrades in facilities, instead accentuating the importance of NIL support.
“People used to say facilities. Practice field. Those things. I think that’s changed, and it’s going to change. It’s going to be, ‘How much NIL do you have? How is your collective? How is it run? How much do you have?’” he said.
While a smaller school could take an important step forward in the short-term, Kiffin noted that it’s still the big-timers who have the structural advantage.
“People will say it’s narrowed, and some stuff has narrowed because you can’t stockpile [talent] at those blue bloods, or however you want to refer to it,” Kiffin said.
“But there are still things where you’re gonna struggle to beat those guys because kids get recruited, and they see the size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans, and national championships. Then your location to talent. I think all of those are in there.”
What do his comments imply?
Anyone listening to those comments can’t help but make a connection between that checklist and one of the most prominent openings in the SEC.
Florida is one of a select few football programs that meet those standards. It plays in a big stadium, has national title pedigree, Heisman winners, and resides in the middle of arguably the most important recruiting state in the country.
That doesn’t mean that Kiffin is ready to abandon the Rebels for apparently-greener pastures in the Swamp, but his comments do signal that he’s aware of the pecking order that remains in college football.
And that if he wants long-term success, a school like Florida would appear to be a better fit.
Where Kiffin is predicted to land
Kiffin finds himself in a notable position among his peers. He’s the most talked about name in college football’s ongoing coaching carousel, and is currently listed as the favorite for not one, but two current vacancies in the SEC.
Kiffin initially emerged as, and hasn’t moved from, the top position as the favorite to take over at Florida, with a 55 percent chance to take the job, according to the updated numbers from the prediction market Kalshi.
But he’s also a sizable favorite to take over for Brian Kelly at LSU, with a 35 percent likelihood according to Kalshi’s latest figures.
What’s next for Kiffin, Ole Miss?
For now, Kiffin has more pressing concerns on his mind, like beating Florida on the field this coming Saturday.
A year ago, his Rebels were primed for a spot in the College Football Playoff and ranked No. 9 in the country, but a road loss against the Gators helped sabotage those ambitions.
Now, sitting at 8-1 and once again in the top-ten of the CFP rankings, they have another chance to pass that test. Could he be on the other team’s sideline this time next season?