Lane Kiffin odds to land college football powerhouse job doubled in last 24 hours
For weeks, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been the name dominating college football’s coaching carousel. Now, momentum around the 10-1 Rebels leader has reached a new peak. Over the last 24 hours, Kalshi's predictive market has doubled Kiffin’s odds to become the next head coach at LSU, fueling widespread belief that the longtime SEC figure could soon trade Oxford for Baton Rouge.
The timing is striking. With the Florida Gators still searching for their replacement after parting ways with Billy Napier, Kiffin remains their top target. Yet it’s LSU that has surged ahead in recent projections. Reports suggest the Tigers are willing to spend big to secure Kiffin’s services, even considering an unprecedented financial package that would rank among the nation’s highest.
Kiffin has stayed silent on the speculation, focusing publicly on Ole Miss’s push for a College Football Playoff berth. But the noise has only grown louder. As one of the sport’s most recognizable offensive minds, his next move could reshape the SEC’s balance of power.
LSU Emerges As Front-Runner In Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes
By Thursday evening, multiple outlets noted a significant shift in perception. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, LSU is even open to welcoming former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron as part of Kiffin’s prospective staff, a sign of how seriously the university is pursuing him. Zenitz described Kiffin and Orgeron as longtime friends with a close working history, which could add familiarity to a potential reunion in Baton Rouge.
Further details from The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander underscored the scale of LSU’s interest. Speaking on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Alexander revealed that the Tigers are prepared to offer Kiffin “a very large financial package,” potentially exceeding $13 million per year. That figure would place him alongside Georgia’s Kirby Smart at the top of the college football pay scale, ahead of names like Ryan Day, Lincoln Riley, and Dabo Swinney.
Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi continues to lobby for Kiffin to stay, reportedly prepared to match any offer. The coach himself addressed the attention during this week’s SEC Teleconference, emphasizing that outside interest is simply a reflection of the program’s success. “If programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, that’s a good thing,” Kiffin said.
Ole Miss has never experienced this kind of consistency, and fans in Oxford are bracing for whatever comes next. For now, though, Kiffin remains on the Rebels’ sideline, steering one of the best seasons in program history. The Rebels will face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl next week.
Kalshi's chances for who will be LSU's next football coach:
Kiffin: 59%
Eliah Drinkwitz: 10%
Jon Sumrall: 7%
Joe Brady: 5%
Jon Gruden: 4%
Alex Golesh: 3%
Jeff Brohm: 2%
Nick Saban: 1%
