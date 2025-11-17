Lane Kiffin seriously pursued by college football powerhouse amid Florida rumors
The Lane Kiffin Coaching Carousel seems to have taken another spin. While Kiffin has been thoroughly coy with regard to rumors of him departing Ole Miss, most of the early rumors have centered around Florida, where Kiffin is a heavy favorite to be the next Florida coach. But, in the words of Lee Corso, not so fast.
Kiffin Family Visiting LSU
Reports on Monday from The Advocate indicate that Kiffin is still receiving substantial interest from LSU. The paper reports that Kiffin and his family flew in and toured Baton Rouge on Monday on an invite and plane obtained by LSU officials. It's not the first report of LSU interest in Kiffin, but it suggests that the popular take that Kiffin had bypassed LSU might not be accurate or complete.
LSU Coaching Chaos
LSU has already dealt with its crazy fall after Brian Kelly was fired in a bizarre scene. LSU governor Jeff Landry imposed himself into the matter and ditched Tiger athletic director Scott Woodward after proclaiming in a press conference that Woodward would not choose the next LSU football coach. The University is still engaged in a dispute with Kelly about the $54 million buyout which he is still seeking.
While LSU had shown early interest in Kiffin, many suggested that the political circus around the LSU job would make it a less attractive option for Kiffin or drive him out of the running entirely. It is Florida that had gained the most recent traction in regard to Kiffin, although both Florida and LSU continued to have Kiffin as a prediction-market favorite to coach their teams.
High Demands
New LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry has been very vocal about the high level of expectations that the next LSU coach will face. Ausberry noted "LSU has to be in the Playoff every year in football" in an introductory press conference after his hiring. To say that's a daunting standard for a head coach awaiting his first Playoff shot in 2025 would probably be an understatement.
"Black Check" Pending
Money is unlikely to be an object with the search for LSU or Florida. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has reported that LSU is willing to offer a "blank check" to obtain Kiffin's services. Given LSU's continued courtship of Kiffin's it's fair to assume that the blank check is still his for the claiming.