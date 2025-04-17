Lee Corso to retire from College GameDay in August
It’s the end of an era in college football, as legendary analyst Lee Corso will retire from ESPN’s flagship “College GameDay” program in August, the network announced.
Corso will appear on the show for the final time on Aug. 30 of this year. He turns 90 on Aug. 7.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement released by ESPN.
He added:“I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
Kirk Herbstreit has appeared alongside Corso on College GameDay since 1996.
“Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we’re all lucky to have been around to witness it,” Herbstreit said in a statement.
“He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he’s been like a second father to me. It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week.”
After some health issues, he missed five shows during the 2022 football season and is no longer featured for the entire three-hour program.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting many of his appearances on the program.
