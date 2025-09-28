Medics respond after college football player hits disabled person with ball
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on Saturday night, but in the process of celebrating, launched the ball into the stands, and right into the head of a fan in the handicapped seating area.
Whether the act was intentional or just a moment of misplaced adrenaline, the throw resulted in the disabled fan having to receive some impromptu medical attention.
Medical personnel and some police wandered down to the area to attend to the South Carolina fan who was seated in a wheelchair in the handicapped seating area.
The fan thankfully didn’t have to be taken out of the game by paramedics, but was injured enough by the throw that he required some wrapping on his right shoulder.
It didn’t get better for Kentucky after that, as South Carolina responded with a scoring drive as Rahsul Faison tied the game with a touchdown.
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley was then sacked, leading to a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown by the Gamecocks shortly thereafter.
South Carolina scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter on the back of four Wildcat turnovers to take a 28-10 halftime lead.
McGowan transferred to Kentucky this offseason after an eventful couple of years, including a charge of larceny when he was playing at Oklahoma.
