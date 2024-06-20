Michigan football commit takes a shot at Ohio State's culture
Michigan football landed one of the most highly-ranked quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, and after earning the commitment of Brady Hart, the new Wolverine didn't waste any time endearing himself to the faithful by throwing some shade at Ohio State.
While the Buckeyes were one of several schools to offer the quarterback, he said the choice was Michigan shortly after visiting with the scarlet and gray.
"When I walked out of Ohio State, I realized the culture that Michigan has isn't everywhere," Hart said in comments to On3 Sports. "There is not a place like Michigan."
He added: "The ability to win is a huge thing for me, and the ability to win at a high level and compete for a national championship every year is huge. I can’t wait to be a part of it."
Hart's comments will certainly attract the attention of Michigan fans, who have enjoyed bragging rights over the Buckeyes the last three years and are college football's reigning national champions.
Hart's commitment is an important win for first-year Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore as he looks to maintain the program's recent dominance after the departure of Jim Harbaugh.
Hart is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2026 class, rated as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 15 player from Florida, and the No. 9 quarterback, according to a consensus of the major national recruiting services.
