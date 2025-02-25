Michigan football star trolls Ohio State with autograph
Former Michigan football star Donovan Edwards will take every opportunity to remind people of his team’s record against rival Ohio State in football.
And that includes when signing some autographs for fans.
Edwards is among that very select few Michigan players who never lost to Ohio State on the field, going 4-0 in his career, and thus denying his rivals the honor of wearing the “Gold Pants” for those players who beat the Wolverines.
During a recent autograph signing, Edwards made sure to subtly commemorate that achievement by inscribing some miniature Michigan helmets with the phrase “No gold pants.”
A playful little jab at his counterparts at Ohio State and Edwards’ own personal way of having the last laugh over the rival he helped beat every year he played in Ann Arbor.
Michigan won four straight against Ohio State for the first time since the late 1990s under former head coach Lloyd Carr, and the first time in 20 years that no player in the Buckeyes’ senior football class was able to earn the Gold Pants during their careers.
Edwards was pivotal in helping Michigan during that win streak, too.
He ran for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries as the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes in a 45-23 decision to close out the 2022 regular season.
Michigan used those games to propel itself to its first national championship of the 21st century, hoisting the College Football Playoff trophy in the 2023 campaign.
Edwards finished his Michigan career with 2,251 total rushing yards and scored 19 touchdowns on 422 attempts, adding 797 yards off 86 receptions.
Now as he embarks on his potential NFL career, Edwards will always have one achievement that every Michigan player covets, and no one can take that any from him.
