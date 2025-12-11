Michigan pushed to ‘call’ $54 million head coach after Sherrone Moore’s firing

The Michigan Wolverines are suddenly in the market for a new leader following the shocking dismissal of head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday. Moore was terminated with cause after an internal investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The timing of the move has left the athletic department scrambling to find a permanent replacement while the rest of the college football landscape has largely settled its coaching rosters for the upcoming year.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel now faces a difficult search in a market where top candidates like Lane Kiffin and Matt Campbell have already secured new positions. The program must navigate a bowl-game preparation window while simultaneously vetting candidates who can handle the pressure of one of the sport's most demanding roles. The vacancy attracts immediate attention due to the program's resources and prestige.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt offered a specific strategy for the Wolverines during a recent broadcast. Klatt believes the university should ignore the recent contract extensions signed by top coaches and aim for a candidate who currently leads a historic rival.

He argued that Michigan should not limit its pool of options and instead should aggressively pursue a name that would send shockwaves through the sport.

Fox Sports Analyst Proposes Targeting Notre Dame Leader

Klatt identified Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman as his primary target for the opening in Ann Arbor. The suggestion carries significant weight given Freeman’s current role and his history as a linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Klatt acknowledged the difficulty of the hire but insisted that the Wolverines should proceed regardless of obstacles, such as a potential buyout.

"Who's my first call? I'd probably call Marcus Freeman and just force him to tell me no because he is a great fit at Michigan," Klatt said. "Now he's also a great fit at Notre Dame. ... So all the coaches that signed extensions, I would at least have them in the pool because why limit your own pool?"

Freeman is currently earning approximately $10 million annually with an overall contract valued estimated at $54 million. The 39-year-old coach has established himself as a premier recruiter and defensive mind. He recently concluded the 2025 regular season with the Fighting Irish but missed the College Football Playoff.

Rumors have also linked him to potential NFL openings, specifically with the New York Giants. Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer recently advised Freeman to avoid the professional ranks during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"I would say, ‘You stay in college 100 percent.’ You have controllables in college as a head coach," Meyer said. "Plus, you’re gonna lose in the NFL. It’s built — and I’m not sure the Marcus I know — he can’t take losing like I can’t take losing. You’re gonna win at Notre Dame."

Freeman has publicly addressed the speculation about his future by emphasizing his focus on his current team. He told Complex News that he views the interest as a compliment to the program rather than a distraction.

"You don’t let somebody else’s noise become your noise," Freeman said. "I need to think about value in the moment for the opportunity that we have but also use it as a sense of gratitude."

The Wolverines will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

