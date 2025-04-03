Michigan State under NCAA investigation for football recruiting violations under former coach Mel Tucker
Michigan State is under investigation by the NCAA for alleged football recruiting violations, school president Kevin Guskiewicz told The Detroit News.
The allegations date back to when Mel Tucker was head coach of the Spartans football program.
It remains unclear exactly how severe the allegations against the school are. Michigan State parted ways with Tucker in 2023 after a Title IX investigation and a sexual harassment claim made against him by rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.
Guskiewicz said he has a meeting with the NCAA scheduled for this week to discuss the issue and that the school is looking to make a case for an entirely new football staff led by second-year head coach Jonathan Smith.
The NCAA said it does not comment on current or potential investigations.
Michigan State associate athletics director Matt Larson said the school cooperated with the NCAA and its investigation and would continue to do so.
“Michigan State athletics has cooperated with the NCAA to review a potential matter concerning the football program under the former staff, and will continue to do so for the duration of the process,” Larson said, via The Detroit News.
He added: “NCAA rules do not permit the university to provide any additional details at this time.”
Tucker was in the middle of his fourth season as head football coach at the time of his departure, completing a 20-14 overall record with a 12-13 mark in Big Ten play.
Meanwhile, Tracy’s lawsuit against Tucker is ongoing, even as court officials have been unable to locate the former coach to serve the suit, according to student newspaper The State News.
Tucker’s attorney attempted to reach him with certified letters that were sent to the home in East Lansing he is said to still own, in addition to nine other known previous addresses, but all were returned as undeliverable.
Michigan State’s probe into Tucker found he violated the school’s sexual harassment policy after he was accused of sexually harassing Tracy and he was fired in September 2023.
