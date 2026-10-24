NC State Could Have Surprise Candidate to Replace Its Head Coach

NC State football has suddenly entered a new chapter, and one former NFL quarterback is drawing attention as a potential name to watch in the program’s coaching conversation.

The decision by the Wolfpack to part ways with head coach Dave Doeren resulted in the second coaching change of the 2026 college football season, and right away a very notable name emerged at the forefront of the conversation to replace him.

Among the options already generating discussion is a legendary quarterback with deep ties to the program. And while the idea may sound far-fetched, it’s a move that would definitely capture the attention of Wolfpack fans.

Philip Rivers Emerges in NC State Coaching Conversation

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Not long after NC State parted ways with Doeren, one familiar name quickly surfaced in industry circles: Philip Rivers.

The former Wolfpack quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer has been discussed as a potential candidate to take over the program he once starred for, according to a new report from CBS Sports’ John Talty.

Industry sources have already floated Rivers as an early name in the search, citing his deep ties to the school, his recent high school coaching success, and a personal connection that could prove difficult to ignore.

NC State Legend With Coaching Experience

Rivers remains one of the most accomplished players in NC State history. He still holds multiple program and ACC records after a standout career that included ACC Player of the Year honors and multiple bowl victories.

After an 18-year NFL career spent mostly with the Chargers and a brief late-career stint with the Colts, Rivers transitioned into coaching at the high school level, building a consistent winner at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

Rivers is 44-16 over the last five full seasons there and went 25-3 in the last two years, culminating in state-level playoff appearances those two seasons.

Brief NFL Coaching Interest

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Rivers has shown interest in higher-level coaching opportunities before. Earlier this year, he interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching vacancy before ultimately withdrawing from consideration, citing family timing.

That interest, combined with his years of high school head coaching, has kept his name in the conversation among those evaluating unconventional but high-upside candidates.

Even More Family Connection

What makes the connection even more intriguing is family. Rivers’ son, Gunner, a highly regarded quarterback prospect, is already committed to NC State in the Class of 2027.

That existing relationship could give Rivers an unusual level of personal investment if the school were to pursue him seriously.

Is He a Realistic Option?

Whether NC State views Rivers as a realistic long-term option remains to be seen. Athletic departments typically prefer candidates with extensive Power conference experience or proven college coordinator résumés.

Rivers would represent a significant leap from the high school ranks. Yet the combination of program legacy, recruiting familiarity, and name recognition makes him a natural topic of discussion as the search begins.

(Talty)