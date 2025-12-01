NCAA bluntly called out after Lane Kiffin becomes LSU’s new head coach
College football analyst David Pollack shared a scorching social media post on Sunday regarding the recent coaching changes. He blamed the NCAA for its poorly constructed calendar that led to the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin leaving the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers. The move has sparked intense debate about the timing of roster management and the postseason.
Pollack did not hold back his frustration with the current system. He stated that Lane Kiffin is not the enemy here but the calendar in college football is the real issue.
The former ESPN analyst called it an "absolute joke" and urged the NCAA to "fix this crap." He pointed out that the playoffs, National Signing Day and the transfer portal all occur within the same month.
This sentiment reflects a growing consensus that the sport is broken. The offseason effectively begins while the season is still ongoing.
Schools like LSU and the Florida Gators want answers immediately for recruiting purposes. Critical roster decisions cannot wait until after the College Football Playoff concludes.
College Football Calendar Creates Systematic Issues
The departure of LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin from Oxford highlights a significant flaw in the sport—the early signing period in mid-December forces schools to have leadership in place by then. The transfer portal opens on January 2, creating further urgency.
These dates conflict directly with the Expanded College Football Playoff schedule. The first round begins in mid-December, and the championship is not until late January.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban also weighed in on the controversy. Saban spoke passionately about the issue during a broadcast of College GameDay. He argued that this situation is untenable and needs rectification.
Saban emphasized that everybody should be thinking about the student-athletes. He believes players should be able to play for their coach for the entire season without penalty.
The 74-year-old former coach noted that the NFL has strict rules preventing coaches from interviewing during the regular season. He contrasted this with the college model where the academic and football calendars do not align.
Saban said that this is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum but a college football conundrum. He called for leadership to step up and change the rules regarding coaching searches.
Kiffin himself addressed these challenges before his departure. He noted that if a team wanted a playoff coach then this outcome was bound to happen. Kiffin described it as a systematical problem. He expressed hope that people would recognize it as a calendar issue rather than a personal failing.
Solutions remain scarce without major changes. Proposals include moving the season up or eliminating conference championship games to start the playoffs earlier.
The current setup forces coaches to choose between a playoff run and securing their long-term future. Until the NCAA adjusts the schedule the chaos surrounding December coaching changes will likely continue.