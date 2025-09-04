NCAA Oversight Committee votes to support college football transfer portal overhaul
The NCAA took a significant step toward reshaping college football’s transfer calendar Thursday, as the Division I Football Oversight Committee voted to support moving to a single, 10-day transfer portal window in January. The recommendation now advances to the Division I Council, which would need to approve the change before it can take effect.
Under current rules adopted last fall, FBS players have 30 total days to enter the portal across two periods: a 20-day window beginning the Monday after conference championship weekend in December and a 10-day window in April (Dec. 9–28 and April 16–25 for the 2024-25 cycle). A separate 30-day window opens for athletes when their head coach departs.
The single-window plan endorsed by the oversight committee mirrors what FBS coaches pushed in January at the American Football Coaches Association convention: one condensed portal opening in early January — specifically Jan. 2–12 — replacing the December and April periods. Coaches argued the change would reduce roster chaos during bowl season and the College Football Playoff while still allowing mid-year enrollees to join new teams in time for spring practice. That coaches’ recommendation moved to the NCAA governance pipeline earlier this year.
If the Council signs off, the move would further streamline a transfer system that has undergone near-constant revision. In October 2024, the NCAA shrank football’s portal access from 45 to 30 days and clarified sport-wide rules, including the 30-day coach-departure exception. The next adjustment would compress that access even further into a single January window, aligning transfer activity more closely with the academic calendar and after postseason play for most programs.
A January-only window could help stabilize depth charts in December — a month that now overlaps championship games, bowl prep, high-school signing activity and portal entries — and mitigate opt-outs that have affected postseason rosters. Coaches who backed the shift in January usually cite the need to preserve bowl season and give staffs and players a cleaner runway into spring ball.
The Council must decide precise dates for the January window and how existing exceptions interact with a one-window model — such as the 30-day period that opens when a head coach leaves, and other sport-wide provisions. Procedurally, the Football Oversight Committee’s role is to make recommendations; the Council is the body that adopts transfer-window legislation for Division I.