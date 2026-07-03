NCAA Record-Breaking QB Signs With 2nd College Football Program In Same Offseason

The summer season is progressing quickly.

For college football, that means official visits are now in the rearview mirror, and the focus is shifting to the preseason. The majority of programs around the country will begin fall camp in the next three or four weeks, with kickoff just around the corner.

At this point, rosters are basically set, and teams know what they'll have to work with during the 2026 season.

However, you can never have enough talent in college football, and if the right fit becomes available, it's important to take advantage.

The transfer portal has pretty much dried up for the upcoming year. With that being said, former Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens shockingly found himself back on the market last month.

Following a standout redshirt sophomore campaign, it didn't take long for another school to take a chance on Dickens.

NCAA-Record Holding QB Gets Another FBS Opportunity

Oct 15, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Northern Illinois Huskies helmet before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, Dickens signed with Northern Illinois, per 247Sports' Chris Hummer. The move gives the Huskies a legitimate threat at quarterback as the program prepares for its debut in the Mountain West Conference.

Northern Illinois joined the Mountain West as a football-only member, meaning its teams in other sports will still compete in the Mid-American Conference.

The Huskies have dealt with uncertainty this offseason. Former head coach Thomas Hammock departed for a position in the NFL, and the program promoted Rob Harley to interim head coach in his place.

Prior to the addition of Dickens, NIU already had four quarterbacks on the roster, including a pair who started multiple games last season; redshirt senior Jalen Macon and sophomore Brady Davidson.

Dickens entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season and signed with North Carolina in February. He was expected to enroll in Chapel Hill this summer.

Instead, the Tar Heels released Dickens from his obligations in May, which was reportedly due to academics, per On3's Don Callahan.

Barring an unlikely scenario, Dickens is in line to start at NIU. He'll be transitioning from the FCS to the FBS level, but the electric signal-caller has already displayed his ability as a gamer.

Dickens appeared in 18 games at Western Carolina. He broke onto the national scene last year after taking over the reins early in the season.

The Catamounts got out to an 0-3 start, prompting the coaching staff to give the starting nod to Dickens following his return from a suspension. He started the final nine games, leading Western Carolina to a 7-2 finish.

All in all, Dickens completed 271/365 passes for 3,508 yards with 38 touchdowns to 2 interceptions while adding 97 rushes for 321 yards and another score.

In October, Dickens set an NCAA record for consecutive completions in a single game. He connected on 46 straight passes in a 23-21 victory against Wofford. In the win, Dickens completed 53/56 passes for 378 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Dickens was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors. He also entrenched his name in Western Carolina history, jumping to the program's top spot for passing yards in a single season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound signal-caller will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.