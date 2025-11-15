Nick Saban reveals what was wrong with Texas QB Arch Manning
As a coach who won seven national titles before heading to ESPN, Nick Saban knows plenty about quarterback play, and his insights on Arch Manning on College GameDay were notable. Manning, like his Texas Longhorns, has struggled throughout the 2025 season, but has recently played better and looks closer to the standout star he was expected to be before the season. Saban pointed out the problem (and possible solution) on ESPN.
Saban Says
I think the last two weeks, Arch has played really, really well. And I think the reason for [his prior struggles] is for whatever reason, whether it was lack of confidence in the o-line or whatever, he played in a hurry. There was no rhythm. And it affected his footwork and accuracy.- Nick Saban
Manning's Recent Performane (and Prior Struggles)
In the past two weeks, Manning does seem to have turned the page. He has thrown for 674 yards and six touchdowns (against just one pick) in wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Before that, Manning had just one 300 yard passing game all year, and that came against Sam Houston State.
Manning has stumbled through games like an 11 for 25 for 114 yards and an interception against UTEP or 12 for 27 for 132 yards against Kentucky. Even with improved completion numbers in the last two weeks, he's still at 62.7% for the year and his 7.9 yards per pass is a big dip from 10.4 ypp last season.
Texas's 2025 Struggles and Remaining Opportunity
Texas's entire offense has struggled notably in 2025. A season ago, Texas scored 33 points per game, fourth in the SEC, en route to the College Football Playoff semifinals. This season, they are tenth in the league at 29.6 ppg. Likewise, they have slid from fourth to tenth in offensive yardage, from tenth to 12th in rushing yardage, and from second to ninth in passing efficiency.
And yet, despite the struggles, Manning and the 7-2 Longhorns remain viable CFP candidates, but with a couple of major hurdles remaining. Today's game at No. 5 Georgia and the regular-season finale at home against No. 3 Texas A&M could either or both throttle Texas's Playoff hopes-- or provide a springboard to claim their rightful spot.
For Manning, both on the field as well as in the hunt for a CFP shot, Texas's chances will apparently come down to patience, timing, and rhythm. If Nick Saban likes what he sees now, the rest of college football might prepare itself for a late Texas run.