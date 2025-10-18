College Football HQ

Nick Saban's wife makes decision on a college football coaching return

Joe Cox

Nick and Terry Saban discussed a potential coaching return on College GameDay.
Nick and Terry Saban discussed a potential coaching return on College GameDay. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Even a legendary head coach knows who the head decider is and Nick Saban is clear. If anyone doubted that, a brief segment on College GameDay set the record straight. Terry Saban is not quite as famous in college football circles as her championship winning husband, but if anybody doubted her role, the sound of her slamming the door on a return to college coaching was loud and clear.

During the rapid-fire question segment of College GameDay, a question arose as to the next Penn State coach. Saban was teased by his fellow personalities, asking him about $50 million a year. CGD then quickly cut to Terry Saban, on hand in the audience to gauge her reaction to a possible coaching return.

Ms. Terry's take

I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we're having too much fun, and we wouldn't want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches, like Kirby [Smart] and Lane [Kiffin].

Terry Saban

Pat McAfee again teased Saban, who noted, "Mrs. Always Right has spoken." Shown again in the crowd, Terry smiled and flashed a thumbs-up.

The Saban Marriage

While Ms. Terry is the less-public of the two Sabans, she has certainly played a significant role in her husband's meteoric coaching rise. The Sabans met at a seventh-grade science fair and have been married since 1971. They have adopted two now-adult children together and have engaged in a variety of philanthropic and civic projects off the field. Nick's Kids is a charitable foundation established by the Sabans to support childrens' needs.

Given Nick Saban's lifer approach to college football, there is always a certain measure of surprise expressed whenever reluctance to return to the coaching rat race is discussed. But Terry Saban has remained active in helping him move to a post-coaching career and given Nick's success at ESPN, it's fair to assume that the Sabans are indeed having "too much fun" in life outside football to consider a return to the gridiron. Mrs. Always Right was loud and clear on that fact.

feed

Published
Joe Cox
JOE COX

Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.

Home/News