Notre Dame vs. Miami: Cleveland Gary remembers classic 1988 thriller
Did former University of Miami running back Cleveland Gary fumble, or did he score a touchdown in the 1988 Miami-Notre Dame rivalry game in South Bend?
If you ask Gary, he scored a touchdown, and the refs denied Miami another national championship. Miami would finish the season at 11-1, while Notre Dame would run the table and win the national title.
Gary becomes the most questioned man in the room when the University of Miami Hurricanes play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With the two teams preparing to play on Sunday night, it is time to reignite the great debate.
Notre Dame vs Miami 1988: Was it a touchdown or a fumble?
When the subject of Miami-Notre Dame comes up, Gary's name is invariably mentioned. He seems to always be asked if he scored a touchdown or fumbled in the fourth quarter of the 1988 version of the rivalry game in South Bend. The ball was loose on the goal line and recovered by Fighting Irish linebacker Michael Stonebreaker on a play that helped dampen Miami's hopes that day.
"I definitely scored a touchdown," Gary said in an exclusive interview with On SI. "The ground cannot cause a fumble. I scored a touchdown."
The officials saw Gary cross the goal line, but they thought he fumbled first. Notre Dame recovered the fumble and went on to win the game 31-30 in one of the most epic games in college football history.
"Catholics vs Convicts"
In the ESPN "30 for 30" documentary "Catholics vs. Convicts," Fighting Irish safety George Streeter stated that he knocked the ball loose from Gary's hand before Gary went down and before the ball crossed the goal line. Gary disagrees with Streeter's account of events, claiming he was "palming the ball with his right hand and the ball was across the goal line" before his knee hit the ground or the ball came loose.
That game would be the biggest hurdle in Notre Dame's run to the national title. It hasn't won a national championship since. They came close in 2024, but close is no cigar.
Gary played with broken ribs
The 1988 classic was a game Gary should have never played in. He had cracked ribs and could barely travel, nonetheless get dressed in the locker room. He pleaded with Miami coach Jimmy Johnson to let him stay home and watch the game on TV. Johnson said it was only appropriate for him to get on the plane and support his teammates from the sideline.
Little did Gary know that when they got off the bus, his No. 43 jersey and uniform would be waiting for him in his locker. He reluctantly got dressed, started, and had a career day, but for the speculative call by the officials that denied him a touchdown.
The doctors told Gary he could not play in the game and said that if he got hit in the right spot, he could puncture a lung and ultimately die on the field. Johnson got him a rib cage, and the rest is subject to folklore.
"Jimmy told me, 'you're gonna get your ass on that bus and support your team,'" Gary said from his home in Florida. "When I walked in, my jersey was hanging up in my locker. I just got dressed, went out, and played."
"I couldn't let my teammates down," Gary said.
Gary said he was sore going into the game, but the adrenaline flowing through his body made the pain almost go away. He wanted an undefeated season and another national title for Miami.
"I was sore and I didn't think it was humanly possible to take hits on my ribs, Gary said. "I was comforted by the adrenaline. It really helped block out the pain. However, playing hurt is part of being successful."
The two teams will square off on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Kickoff is set for 7:30 ET.