WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith scores highlight TD catch

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith didn't waste any time making a good first impression in his debut with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Jeremiah Smith scored an impressive touchdown catch in Saturday's football opener.
Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith didn't waste any time making a good first impression in his debut on Saturday, scoring his first touchdown catch with the scarlet and gray in the first quarter against Akron.

Smith recovered from an early drop on his first career target and matched up 1-on-1 against a Zips defender and brought in a pretty pass from quarterback Will Howard.

Smith finished his first quarter as a college football player with three receptions for 35 yards.

The freshman was rated as the No. 1 overall recruit and top-ranked wide receiver in the most recent college football recruiting rankings, and became the fastest player in OSU history to lose his "black stripe," an important moment when players come into their own on the team.

Ohio State hosts Akron having never lost to a MAC opponent, or to an in-state foe since the 1920s.

