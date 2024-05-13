Ohio State AD thinks Michigan's wins should have asterisk amid sign-stealing scandal
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith didn't leave any doubt what he thought of Michigan's recent three-game winning streak against the Buckeyes on the football field. They shouldn't count at all, given the Wolverines' recent sign-stealing allegations.
When asked by Ohio State's NPR affiliate if Michigan's wins should come with an asterisk, he joked: "Of course I do."
"The rules are in place to protect the integrity of the game and try our best to create a level playing field," Smith said on All Sides with Anna Staver. "When those rules are violated, then it affects those principles. We have to keep that in perspective."
Ohio State won 17 of the 24 editions of The Game in the 21st century, including an eight-game win streak culminating in a 59-27 rout in 2019, but Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to three straight decisive victories over the Buckeyes, winning the national championship last season.
But the Wolverines were also the subject of NCAA investigations, most notably the sign-stealing scheme alleged to have been perpetrated by former UM staffer Connor Stalions that resulted in a three-game suspension for Harbaugh to finish the regular season last year.
The NCAA's investigation into those claims remains open.
Smith will retire from Ohio State in July after leading its athletic department since 2005, and his final season at the school will find the Buckeyes hosting the Wolverines in Columbus, with the very early consensus being that OSU will be favored in the game.
"We host that team up north this fall, and I'm assuming it'll be what it's always been," Smith said.
"The last time that we had the level of interest in that game was 2006 with No. 1 vs. No. 2. This year, it probably won't be No. 1 vs. No. 2, but it'll be No. 1 vs. Somebody, and we need to pack that place. Be in your seat early. Don't wait until the kickoff. Be in your seat early."
