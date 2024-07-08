Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will attend Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II will be in attendance at the Big 12 Media Days this week, the team announced in a statement.
Gordon will be joined by head coach Mike Gundy, quarterback Alan Bowman, and linebackers Nick Martin and Collin Oliver.
Gordon was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence and his status for the annual Media Days event was uncertain as a result.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said that Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City after a trooper said the Cowboys tailback was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper also alleged that Gordon was swerving through traffic.
Gordon was ultimately released from jail and his car was searched with probable cause, during which the trooper said he found a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila.
The initial test found Gordon had a blood alcohol level of .11, and when tested again in jail was .10. The legal limit in Oklahoma is .08, but is .00 for those under 21. Gordon is 20 years old.
A spokesman for Oklahoma State said the school was aware of the situation at the time.
Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State last season, numbers that rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among all players in college football.
He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and posted 123.7 rushing yards per game.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams