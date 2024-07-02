OSU Football: Star Running Back Ollie Gordon Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon II was arrested early Sunday morning near Oklahoma City.
Gordon was pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and was arrested under suspicion of DUI. According to OHP, Gordon was also speeding, going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit of 65.
Gordon reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .11 and .10 when he was tested at jail, along with half-full bottles of vodka and tequila in his vehicle.
OSU has yet to comment on the situation outside of acknowledging that the school is aware of the incident. Although OSU has not made any decision yet and is likely still gathering information, this could impact the Cowboys’ season, which begins in less than two months.
OSU will open the season against South Dakota State, which is one of the best FCS teams in recent history and will enter Stillwater on a 29-game winning streak. Considering any potential discipline for Gordon in-season would occur against SDSU, Gordon’s decisions this weekend could have a significant impact on the Cowboys’ opener.
As Gordon also looks to compete for the Heisman Trophy, Doak Walker Award and numerous other honors, an offseason mishap like this does not help his case. However, with roughly two months until the season begins, there is more than enough time for Gordon and OSU to address this issue before it could become a distraction to the team this season.
