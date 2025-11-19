Pat Forde makes stance clear on Virginia Tech's James Franklin hiring
The hiring of Virginia Tech’s new head football coach drew instant national reaction, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde added his voice on Tuesday during his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. The veteran reporter highlighted the significance of James Franklin’s move and the wider meaning for a program seeking stability and a return to national relevance.
Virginia Tech hired Franklin on Monday, ending an extensive search that followed the dismissal of former Hokies head coach Brent Pry in September.
The program will formally introduce Franklin at a Wednesday morning news conference, a moment that marks one of the school’s most consequential leadership changes since Frank Beamer retired in 2015.
Forde pointed to the fresh environment awaiting Franklin and the clear path that lies ahead. He explained that Franklin ran into the same ceiling during his Big Ten tenure, saying that Ohio State and Michigan repeatedly blocked his rise. Forde noted that neither of those programs are in the ACC and emphasized that the league offers a cleaner route for a coach with a history of consistent production. His comments framed Franklin’s arrival as a needed reset for both sides.
Pat Forde Details Why James Franklin Fits Virginia Tech's Ambitious Plan
Forde described Franklin’s situation with a measured tone, explaining why the move benefits the coach as much as the school. He said he liked the hire and believed it offered a strong opportunity because Franklin’s biggest hurdle at Penn State involved programs that dominate college football. Forde added that Virginia Tech once held a strong place in the ACC, winning four conference titles since the turn of the century, and he believes the program still has the foundation to reach that level again.
Franklin emphasized his enthusiasm in a statement released Monday, saying he was honored to join the Hokies and aimed to restore excellence while serving the university and its community. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock echoed that sentiment, calling Franklin a dynamic leader who can build and sustain a championship-level program.
School leaders introduced the coach as the centerpiece of a broader investment plan designed to modernize the department and raise expectations.
Franklin arrives with experience that spans more than three decades, including a 128-60 record as a head coach and a College Football Playoff semifinal berth in 2024. His tenure at Penn State featured six seasons with at least 10 wins and a Big Ten championship. Virginia Tech will now look for Franklin to replicate that success while tapping into his strong recruiting ties along the I-95 corridor.
The Hokies begin a new phase under their high-profile hire, and the first step comes Wednesday, when Virginia Tech introduces Franklin at Cassell Coliseum.