Pat McAfee's Wife Samantha: Her Career and What She Does for a Living

Pat McAfee has become one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media, transforming his career as an NFL punter into a successful broadcasting empire.

Between hosting ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and making regular appearances on College GameDay, the former Indianapolis Colts standout has become a fixture in the college football world.

However, while McAfee spends much of his time in front of the cameras, his wife, Samantha McAfee, has built a career of her own, largely centered around her passion for animals and charitable work.

So, who is Samantha McAfee, and what does she do for a living?

What Does Pat McAfee's Wife Samantha Do for a Living?

Samantha McAfee, formerly Samantha Ludy, is an animal welfare advocate and the founder of Fur The Brand, a nonprofit organization established to help families cover expensive cancer treatments for their pets.

Her professional background includes working in pet care, volunteering at animal shelters, and becoming a licensed dog groomer.

However, her most notable professional accomplishment came in 2020 when she founded Fur The Brand after experiencing firsthand the emotional and financial challenges associated with canine cancer.

The inspiration came from her own dog, Valerie, who underwent multiple surgeries while battling the disease.

Samantha wanted to create an organization that would allow families to pursue potentially lifesaving treatment for their pets without being overwhelmed by the financial burden.

The organization also hosted charitable events, including POOCHELLA, a dog-focused festival in Indianapolis designed to raise money and awareness for canine cancer.

Fur The Brand announced in May 2025 that it was pausing operations. As of 2026, Samantha has not publicly confirmed another full-time professional position.

Samantha McAfee's Career Before Fur The Brand

Long before marrying one of ESPN's most recognizable personalities, Samantha had developed a passion for working with animals.

Growing up in Indiana, she participated in animal-related activities and eventually began working at a pet store while still in high school.

She also volunteered at animal shelters and earned her professional dog grooming license.

Her experience working directly with animals eventually helped shape the nonprofit organization she would establish years later.

In a 2022 interview with Indy Maven, Samantha explained that her career aspirations had always involved animals in some capacity.

Following Valerie's cancer diagnosis, she recognized an opportunity to combine that passion with helping families facing difficult financial decisions.

How Did Pat McAfee Meet His Wife Samantha?

Pat and Samantha McAfee dated for several years before getting engaged in 2019.

The former NFL punter proposed during a trip to Hawaii, surprising Samantha with a proposal near a waterfall.

The couple married in August 2020 in Indiana after the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to their original wedding plans.

Samantha attended the University of Southern Indiana and is originally from the Greenwood, Indiana, area.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mackenzie Lynn, in May 2023, following a difficult fertility journey that Samantha has discussed publicly.

Their family grew again in May 2026 with the arrival of their son, Midas Robert.

Although Pat McAfee's broadcasting career regularly puts him in the national spotlight, Samantha has largely maintained a separate public identity through her animal advocacy, charitable efforts, and family life.

Her professional journey has been considerably different from her husband's, but her work with Fur The Brand allowed her to turn a personal experience into an opportunity to help other families.