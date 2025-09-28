Paul Finebaum calls out Kirby Smart's inexcusable mistake in Alabama game
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum didn't shy away from pointing some criticism at Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the Matt Barrie Show after Saturday's 24-21 loss to Alabama. For his part, Finebaum hasn't hesitated to put praise on Georgia and Smart during the 33 game home-winning streak that nearly doubled its closest FBS competition. But one particular moment rankled Finebaum who called agreed with host Matt Barrie calling the decision "inexcusable."
Georgia never led in the game, with Alabama jumping to an early 14-0 lead. But with the Bulldogs having pulled within 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, Smart decided to go for a 4th and 1 at the Alabama 8 yard line, rather than taking an easy game-tying field goal inside of 30 yards out. Georgia's Cash Jones was dropped for a loss and the score remained 24-21. Electing to not kick drew Finebaum's ire.
Paul's take
I'm not sure what you were trying to prove there. It wasn't the critical moment in the game where you had to get that first down. You tie the game and you exhale a little bit, as opposed to being uptight, as you really were from the very beginning.... Everyone knows who Kirby Smart is, but what we know now after the game, Matt, is he's 0-2 against Kalen DeBoer, and that's an ugly look.- Paul Finebaum
Finebaum went on to comment that Georgia was "fortunate" to escape the Tennessee game with a victory, noting that "had they not pulled that game out, their season would already be on the brink." Indeed, the 44-41 win in Knoxville would have been a loss had Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert not missed a 43-yard field goal try in the closing seconds of regulation.
Georgia electing to avoid tying things up with Alabama seems even shakier because of the excellent play of junior kicker Peyton Woodring, who has not missed a kick this season. Woodring is 16-for-16 on extra point attempts and 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 48-yard make in Knoxville. For his career, Woodring is a near-automatic 46 for 52 on field goals, making the one he didn't kick all the more frustrating to Finebaum and Georgia backers.