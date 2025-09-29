Paul Finebaum considers quitting ESPN to run for Senate
Paul Finebaum has been a central voice in college football for decades, but now the longtime ESPN analyst is weighing a move that could take him out of broadcasting altogether. During an appearance on OutKick The Show with Clay Travis, Finebaum revealed that he is seriously considering leaving his role at ESPN to run for a United States Senate seat in Alabama.
The possibility first came to him through conversations with political figures in Alabama who encouraged him to explore the opportunity. Although not a career politician, Finebaum admitted that the idea has been on his mind in recent weeks and has become harder to ignore. His comments suggested he feels torn between the career he has built in sports media and a new sense of obligation to public service.
“I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously. And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it,” Finebaum told Travis. “It is very intriguing. I am thinking about it constantly and that’s difficult to do… as far as your question, would I give up what I’m doing? I would. I would have to.”
Finebaum Balances ESPN Career With New Possibility
Finebaum, 70, has built one of the most recognizable careers in sports media. Known as the “Voice of the SEC,” his four-hour Paul Finebaum Show airs daily on ESPN Radio and SEC Network, featuring spirited debates and passionate callers. He also appears on major ESPN platforms including College Football Live, First Take and SportsCenter.
But as he explained to Travis, juggling his daily broadcasting responsibilities while contemplating a Senate run has proven challenging. “It’s been going on for a couple of days or if not weeks and it’s just hard to chisel it down to make an educated decision,” he said. “I’m not a career politician who had it all mapped out. This is something that just came to me and it’s also very late and I don’t know quite how to deal with it.”
His name recognition in Alabama could be a powerful asset. Travis noted that Finebaum is a household name across the state, having hosted shows and covered the SEC for more than 35 years. That visibility may explain why political insiders reached out to gauge his interest.
For Finebaum, the decision may come down to timing. He admitted he has been made aware of looming filing deadlines and would likely need to decide within the next month.
A New Chapter Could Be Ahead
Finebaum’s story adds another layer to Alabama’s political landscape. Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has transitioned into a political career, and former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl was once considered a possible candidate before ruling it out. That left an opening for Finebaum to consider something he once would have never imagined.
Despite decades of avoiding public political commentary while at ESPN, Finebaum admitted that recent events and conversations had shifted his outlook. He described his connection with Alabamians built through decades of radio and television as one of the main reasons he feels the pull toward public service.
“Absolutely, I believe very strongly in that,” Finebaum said when asked if he could represent Alabama. “One thing I don’t want to do as I sit here as a talk show host is to sound like a politician, because I’m not. At least not yet. I’ve been speaking to Alabamians for 35 years. I feel like I know who they are. I think they know who I am… you cannot hide when you’re on a radio show.”
Finebaum has not set a final timeline, but he indicated the decision will come soon. For now, his show continues as the centerpiece of SEC Network’s coverage, even as he weighs whether to trade the airwaves for a run at political office.