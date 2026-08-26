Paul Finebaum Remains Skeptical a Former NFL Player Will Play for an SEC School

Former Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright made major headlines when he elected to transfer to the LSU Tigers on Monday. Wright totaled 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons with Ole Miss and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Dae'Quan Wright Makes Groundbreaking Decision

On face value, that doesn't look like anything that would generate headlines. Transferring has become a big part of college sports. But this one is a groundbreaking move. Wright wasn't at Ole Miss this offseason; instead, he was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns. After he was cut, he elected to return to college if he clears waivers.

This became possible as Wright was among several players who sued in a Louisiana court, arguing that a new NCAA rule granting five years of eligibility should apply to him and others who graduated from high school in 2022 but didn't redshirt.

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Doesn't Believe Wright Will Play for LSU

ESPN's Paul Finebaum said that despite this move, he doesn't believe Wright will ever play for LSU this season.

"No, I don't," Finebaum said on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.' "I just think that there will be too many things that start happening... This is a very narrow path. It's completely different, but like what the Big 12 tried, but I think the sentiment is going to really be against him, and I think LSU has to decide if this is really worth staking whatever is left of our reputation"

Wright's situation creates a complicated decision for LSU. Even if he is legally allowed to return to college, there could still be eligibility, NCAA and administrative hurdles that must be resolved before he can take the field.

Finebaum believes those complications could ultimately prevent the move from becoming a reality. For LSU, the question isn't simply whether Wright can help the team; it's whether bringing him into the program is worth navigating an unprecedented situation

Wright's LSU Move Could Make College Football History

If Wright is ultimately cleared and plays for LSU, his return would represent a big moment in the evolution of college football. Players have increasingly moved between colleges, but returning to college after playing in the NFL, even if it was in the preseason, would be an entirely different precedent.

For now, though, Finebaum isn't convinced Wright will make it onto the field. Until the eligibility questions are settled, LSU's potentially historic addition remains far from guaranteed.