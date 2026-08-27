Paul Finebaum Rips Major SEC Coach Over 'Nefarious' Tactics

The SEC has made a major announcement that made a statement to the rest of college football.

SEC Eligibility Rule Blocks Players With Professional Contracts

Right now, one of the biggest storylines is that the class of 2022 recruits, who used up their eligibility after last season, are trying to get a fifth year after a "five-for-five" rule passed this offseason. That rule gives players five years to play five years. No longer will you be redshirted whether by playing four or fewer games or getting injured. This resulted in those who were in the 2022 class, who never redshirted, trying to get that extra season.

Some of these players were on preseason NFL rosters trying to make a roster. However, the SEC laid down the law by saying players who signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team can not come back to play in the SEC.

This greatly affected the LSU Tigers, who were hoping to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright. He spent last season with the Ole Miss Rebels, also coached by Lane Kiffin. But this offseason, he's been with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns. This rule by the SEC would prohibit him from playing for the Tigers.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Takes Shot at Lane Kiffin After SEC Eligibility Ruling

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took this as a chance to take a shot at Kiffin on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said it seems that when these controversial things happen, Kiffin always seems to be in the middle of it.

"Everybody talks about Kiffin," Finebaum said. "'He's not the only one.' No, nearby he's not. But if there's something nefarious going on, you know that Lane Kiffin is going to be nearby. It's just a fact. That's who he is. That's what his character is."

Dae'Quan Wright Situation Puts Kiffin Under the Microscope

The ruling also adds another chapter to Kiffin's eventful offseason. After leaving Ole Miss for LSU, Kiffin has remained one of the biggest storylines in the sport, and the Wright situation has only added to the attention surrounding his program.

Finebaum's comments ultimately reflect the larger perception surrounding Kiffin: whether fair or not, when college football enters another controversial gray area, his name seems to be close to the conversation. The SEC's decision now appears to settle Wright's immediate path, while leaving Kiffin and LSU to move forward without the veteran tight end.