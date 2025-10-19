Paul Finebaum names college football powerhouse coach on 'very slippery slope' following another loss in Week 8
Florida State’s season took another painful turn Saturday night, falling 20-13 to Stanford in a game that ended with the Seminoles stuffed inches short of the goal line. The loss extended Florida State’s ACC skid to nine games and added to a growing list of late-game failures under head coach Mike Norvell. Once 3-0 with a win over Alabama that stirred playoff dreams, the Seminoles now sit at 3-4 overall and 0-4 in league play.
During ESPN’s The Matt Barrie Show recap, college football analyst Paul Finebaum addressed Norvell’s unraveling tenure and didn’t mince words. He said he still believes in Norvell’s ability but admitted the results are impossible to ignore. Finebaum said it’s “truly remarkable to think about what has happened to him and this program,” calling Norvell “on a very slippery slope this morning.”
That slope steepened after another mistake-filled performance. Florida State committed 13 penalties, failed to take advantage of multiple red-zone chances, and again looked unprepared in critical moments. As the clock hit zero in Palo Alto, the image of Gavin Sawchuk being dragged down at the 1-yard line symbolized the stagnation of a once-dominant program now struggling to find answers.
Paul Finebaum Says Mike Norvell’s Tenure Has Hit Crisis Point
Finebaum said he “wrestles” with evaluating Norvell, balancing respect for his coaching acumen with the harsh reality of his record. “At the core I still believe that he's capable of a lot, but you can't argue with those results,” Finebaum said. “Who would have thought after the Alabama win that Mike Norvell might be on a hotter hot seat than Billy Napier down the street?”
The comparison was biting. Florida’s Napier has faced consistent criticism, but Finebaum noted the tide has turned in Tallahassee. He described Norvell’s situation as one of squandered buy-in and fading confidence, recalling how the Seminoles “turned it around” before sliding backward again. “He’s ultimately responsible,” Finebaum said. “I would think he’s on a very slippery slope this morning.”
He added perspective rooted in history, citing the volatility of coaching tenures in college football. “What if I told you that Jimbo Fisher doesn’t have a coaching job? I think Jimbo Fisher will have a coaching job at the end of the year,” Finebaum said. “Who knows if he could go home again. It was a tough breakup, but in college football, none of us have memories. Fans care about winning.”
The comments reinforced how Norvell’s credibility has eroded after another setback, one that followed losses to Miami, Pittsburgh, and now Stanford. Once viewed as the architect of Florida State’s resurgence, Norvell is again fielding questions about discipline, preparation, and whether the administration’s patience is wearing thin.
Florida State’s Regression Signals a Breaking Point
Norvell has maintained that his team “fights to the end,” but effort hasn’t translated to execution. The Seminoles haven’t beaten an ACC opponent since September 2024 and continue to commit costly errors. Against Stanford, an offsides penalty turned a missed field goal into a touchdown, and a delay of game preceded another missed kick. Those moments compounded frustration on the sideline as Norvell was seen confronting players amid mounting mistakes.
Stanford, led by interim coach Frank Reich, capitalized on those miscues. Backup quarterback Elijah Brown replaced an injured Ben Gulbranson and led a 94-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter to build a two-score lead. Florida State’s late rally ended with Sawchuk’s stopped shovel pass and another crushing defeat.
Afterward, Norvell acknowledged the pressure. “At the end of the day, it’s about the on-field results, and we’ve come up short,” he said. “We’ve not done anywhere near a good enough job.” He added that the upcoming bye week would allow the team to regroup before facing Wake Forest.
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford’s decision now looms over the program. Moving on from Norvell would reportedly cost the school around $59.2 million, but another loss could make that cost look more like an inevitability than a deterrent.
The Seminoles will host Wake Forest on Nov. 1 at Doak Campbell Stadium.