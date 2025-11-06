Paul Finebaum names head coach who 'fits most of the check marks' for Auburn job
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is staying ahead of the SEC coaching carousel and shared some thoughts on the Auburn job. Speaking on The Opening Kickoff podcast, Finebaum discussed all three current SEC vacancies-- Florida, LSU, and Auburn. In pondering Auburn, he specifically discussed one main candidate: Troy coach Jon Sumrall.
Sumrall has a successful two-year stint at Tulane and is now in his second season at Troy. He has been a topic of discussion throughout the early stages of the SEC coaching carousel. A promising 43-year old coach who has previously coached at Ole Miss and Kentucky, Finebaum shared his take on Sumrall as a potential fit at Auburn.
Finebaum's take on Sumrall
I do believe Sumrall fits most of the checkmarks. I don't know that much about him other than what you guys know. But I've talked to some people at Troy... and they think he was sensational there. To me, he looks a little bit like Pat Dye in 1981, a hard-nosed football coach. And Auburn people appreciate that, and that's why they didn't appreciate Hugh Freeze, because he didn't have an edge as John Cohen told us 17 times the other day.- Paul Finebaum
Other Auburn options per Finebaum
Finebaum was clear that Sumrall was hardly the only possibility. Among other coaches he mentioned as potential Auburn possibilities was Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. He also noted that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz "has a lot of these qualities." But Finebaum also weighed in one coach who didn't see as viable.
Finebaum on Franklin
I think Auburn needs to quit trying to just grab James Franklin, who I do not think will work. James Franklin is a peculiar personality. I can't see him doing the things that you had to do to be successful at Auburn.- Paul Finebaum
Sumrall's history
Sumrall went 23-4 in two seasons at Tulane and is 15-7 so far at Troy. He's credited as an excellent defensive coach and he has been a co-defensive coordinator at both Tulane and Kentucky. Presumably, as an up-and-coming coach, Sumrall could involve a slight discount over candidates like Lane Kiffin, who would doubtlessly command offers of an eight-figure annual salary.
Finebaum's comparison
Finebaum's comparison of Pat Dye is interesting. Hired by Auburn in 1981, Dye was something of an unknown as he had coached at East Carolina and then for a season at Wyoming before taking the Auburn job. Dye, who leaned hard on a power running game, most notably with Heisman Trophy running back Bo Jackson, was 99-39-4 at Auburn, leading the Tigers to five top ten final finishes before his 1992 retirement.