Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Coach Whose Reputation Has Taken a Hit

All eyes of the college football world are on Tampa, Fla. this week as SEC media days are underway.

Kirby Smart Faces New Questions After Georgia's Playoff Struggles

The Georgia Bulldogs have won the last two SEC championships. They have become the face of the conference under head coach Kirby Smart. He and his players took center stage to discuss the upcoming season on Tuesday.

One of the biggest questions circling around Athens, Ga., is whether the Bulldogs can end their drought. Georgia has made the College Football Playoff the last two seasons and earned a first-round bye.

However, both times Georgia has lost its opening game and been sent home early. This marks three straight years Georgia hasn't won a playoff game after winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Paul Finebaum Believes Smart's Reputation Took a Hit

SEC Network analysts Paul Finebaum and Jordan Rodgers have been doing their media rounds throughout the week. Both appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday. The question posed was whether Smart's reputation had taken a hit due to this drought. Finebaum said he believes it has.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Slightly," Finebaum said. "Yes. And the reason I say that... after (Nick) Saban retired, Kirby Smart was considered the best coach in America. That role now seems to fit Curt Cignetti after what he did. Even Ryan Day gets a lot of credit... Kirby Smart talks about winning a couple of SEC championships in a row. That's not what Georgia fans are about."

Smart's Place Among College Football's Elite Is Now Being Debated

To Finebaum's point, Smart was widely considered the best coach in college football. After winning back-to-back national championships, it was thought that Smart was going to take over the mantle from Saban, especially after Saban retired following the 2023 season. But that success hasn't come like many thought.

Instead, three different teams have won the national championship since Smart won his last one. Two of those coaches, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Indiana's Curt Cignetti, are still coaching college football, whereas Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL coaching the Los Angeles Chargers. So, both Day and Cignetti have a claim for the top spot in the sport.

Smart's rise at Georgia changed the expectations surrounding the program. After winning back-to-back national championships, Smart appeared to be the coach who would carry college football into the post-Saban era. However, recent playoff struggles have changed the conversation.

SEC championships are still valuable, but Georgia's standard is competing for and winning national titles. This season gives Smart another opportunity to remind the sport why he was once considered the best coach in college football unanimously.