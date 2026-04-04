Paul Finebaum Raises Concern About College Football’s Regular Season

The College Football Playoff has significantly reshaped the sport over the past decade. However, as the format continues to evolve, new concerns are beginning to emerge.

Before the playoff era, college football operated under the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), where a combination of computer rankings and polls determined the top two teams to play for the national championship. Even earlier, national champions were decided primarily by media polls, often leading to split titles and controversy.

The introduction of the playoff system shifted that structure. A selection committee now determines which teams qualify, allowing the championship to be decided on the field. Initially, the four-team format increased excitement and clarity at the top of the sport.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the expansion to 12 teams has introduced a new debate: whether the regular season has been devalued. With more spots available, teams now have a greater margin for error. In previous systems, one or two losses could eliminate a team from contention. Now, teams can still qualify through conference championships or at-large bids, even with multiple losses.

For example, conference champions are guaranteed spots if they are ranked among the top five conference champions, and non-champions can still qualify based on their overall resumes. This has opened the door for the possibility of three-loss teams making the playoffs, a scenario that would have been unthinkable in earlier formats.

That concern has led to discussions about further expansion. Proposals to increase the playoff to 16 or even 24 teams have gained traction, raising additional questions about competitive balance and the importance of the regular season.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst echoed those concerns after a caller suggested expansion would further diminish the regular season.

"I think all of that is true," Finebaum said. "It's hard to believe that three years ago we were at four. Now we're trying to get it to 16 or 24."

That rapid expansion highlights how quickly the sport is changing. While more teams gain access to the postseason, the trade-off may be reduced urgency in regular-season games.

Conference leaders are already weighing their options. The SEC has shown interest in a 16-team format, while the Big Ten Conference has pushed for a 24-team model. Both conferences hold significant influence, but they have yet to reach a consensus on the future structure.

The Big Ten has indicated a willingness to support a 16-team format if it serves as a step toward eventual expansion to 24 teams. That compromise reflects the ongoing power struggle shaping the direction of the sport.

For now, the 12-team playoff remains in place. But if expansion continues, college football must carefully balance accessibility with maintaining the significance of the regular season. Without that balance, the sport risks losing one of its defining characteristics: the importance of every game.