$40 million award-winning college football coach emerges as favorite at Penn State
Penn State has not operated the quickest college football coaching search, but the program may be close to landing a top candidate. Amid ongoing college football rumors, Penn State may be plucking one of the top coaches in the Big 12.
The news comes after Penn State struck out on landing another Big 12 coach in BYU's Kalani Sitake, who signed a last-minute contract extension amid interest in Happy Valley. Iowa State's Matt Campbell has emerged as a heavy favorite to be named the next Penn State coach.
Campbell is given a 59% chance to land the Penn State job in the betting odds, per Kalshi. Interim coach Terry Smith is a distant second at 30%. Duke's Manny Diaz and former Giants coach Brian Daboll are also listed among the field of favorites.
Iowa State HC Matt Campbell has previously turned down plenty of jobs prior to Penn State
Campbell was once a perennial name floated as each college football coaching carousel cycle came and went. Now, it appears Campbell is considering a move from Iowa State to Penn State.
"Iowa State's Matt Campbell has emerged as the focus of Penn State’s head coaching search, sources tell me, @PeteThamel and @ESPNRittenberg," ESPN's Max Olson posted on X on Thursday.
"The sides are expected to meet and there's mutual interest."
Penn State target Matt Campbell is on a $40 million contract with Iowa State through 2032
While Campbell has not been a name frequently floated in other coaching jobs this cycle, the Iowa State coach has been rumored to turn down plenty of other programs in years prior. Prior to the 2025 season, Campbell signed a new $40 million contract extension that is slated to run through 2032, per Olson.
Campbell is making $5 million annually with the Cyclones. If hired by Penn State, Campbell would bring an extensive resume as a 3-time Big 12 Coach of the Year as well as the MAC Coach of the Year during his time at Toledo.
Campbell has a 107-70 record during his 15 seasons as a college football head coach. It will be worth watching to see if Penn State can get this deal to the finish line, unlike the other previous candidates.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams