Pirates fan, ex-college football player who fell during game takes 1st steps
The former college football player who fell from the stands during a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game has taken his first steps as he looks to recover from the serious injuries he sustained in the fall, according to his GoFundMe page.
Kavan Markwood slipped off a railing and onto the field during a recent Pirates vs. Cubs game and suffered multiple injuries, according to local reports.
“It’s a slow, slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits,” Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of Markwood’s GoFundMe page, said.
“He still has a long way to go -- he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back, so there are plenty of obstacles ahead.
“But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospital.”
Phillips previously stated that Markwood’s recovery was “nothing short of miraculous,” in an announcement over the weekend.
Markwood played football at Walsh University in Ohio before transferring to Wheeling University in West Virginia, both Division II football programs.
He graduated from South Allegheny in the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2022, where he was named the football Most Valuable Player as a senior and named to all-conference honors.
Markwood fell from the stands while appearing to celebrate an RBI double from Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the seventh inning, and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Thankfully, it appears his condition has improved since then.
--