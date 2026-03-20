Projecting the 10 Most Impactful ACC Football Transfers in 2026

ACC teams were not too shy to spend millions in the College Football transfer portal this past January. In particular, the Miami Hurricanes did everything possible to replicate the run that got them on the doorstep of the CFP title.

After a season in which the Duke Blue Devils won the conference despite finishing the regular season with five losses, ACC schools were competitive in the portal for some of the sport's best transfers. Of course, some were already in the conference.

These are the incoming ACC 10 transfers with the biggest chance of making an impact in 2026:

Darian Mensah (Duke to Miami, QB)

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Duke Blue Devils transfer Darian Mensah may be an upgrade talent-wise over Carson Beck, who was the perfect antidote to finally get The U over the hump and into the CFP. Mensah could be the next Cam Ward in Coral Gables and Miami Gardens under Shannon Dawson, whose continued presence as play-caller is keeping the Canes relevant on a national scale.

Mensah had 3,973 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and a 66.8% completion rate in Durham last year for the ACC champs. It'd be a shock if Mensah didn't win a second conference title in as many years this fall.

Cooper Barkate (Duke to Miami, WR)

Coming with Mensah will be Cooper Barkate, who went bonkers in the Research Triangle during the 2025 season. After dominating the Ivy League with the Harvard Crimson, Barkate took his game to another level with the Tulane Green Wave transfer under center. Mensah helped Barkate amass 72 catches,1,106 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. If/when Mensah does wonders for Miami, Barkate will be the biggest beneficiary.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

WR Vandrevius Jacobs, South Carolina to Miami

Vandrevius Jacobs has bounced around the US South in his short career. Jacobs started with the Florida State Seminoles, then found a more substantial role with the South Carolina Gamecocks. In Columbia during the 2025 season, Jacobs had 32 catches for 548 yards and four TDs. Like any great College Football offense, there will be more than one breakout receiver in the event Mensah delivers the goods. Jacobs will be right up there with Barkate in production, more than likely.

EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri to Miami

Missouri Tigers transfer Damon Wilson II has huge shoes to fill on The U. Wilson was brought in to maintain a legendary pass-rushing standard that Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor set and are leaving for the NFL. With nine sacks during the 2025 season in CoMo, Wilson should have an easier time getting to the quarterback in the ACC.

RB Justice Haynes, Michigan to Georgia Tech

Justice Haynes evolved into a difference-maker last year. Now on his third school after stints with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines, Haynes has a chance to be the next great Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back, having run for 100 yards in four of his five Power 4 matchups with Michigan in 2025. He should be able to create more separation with ACC defenders during his time in Atlanta and continue looking like a potential future first-round NFL draft pick.

WR Tre Richardson, Vanderbilt to Louisville

Tre Richardson thrived with quarterback Diego Pavia and on special teams during his time with the Vanderbilt Commodores, going for 1,295 all-purpose yards and seven TDs during a 10-win season in Nashville. Richardson joins a Louisville Cardinals squad that will feature another veteran QB, Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Lincoln Kienholz, in one of the more intriguing situations in the ACC.

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) runs with the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the ReliaQuest Bowl | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TE Brody Foley, Tulsa to Louisville

Brody Foley could be the first Curt Cignetti revenge story. Foley didn't get much burn in Bloomington, but once he left the Indiana Hoosiers for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, the Cincinnati native broke out. Foley had 308 YAC, proving that his athleticism could transcend at the tight end position at the Power 4 level.

QB Lincoln Kienholz, Ohio State to Louisville

Richardson and Foley may force Kienholz to break out in his fourth year at the collegiate level. Kienholz was never going to play over Kyle McCord, Will Howard, or Julian Sayin in Columbus. Even if Sayin departed for the NFL in the 2027 draft, Tavien St. Clair would've been next in line ahead of him.

In Louisville, he could be the next upperclassmen fill-in for Jeff Brohm's offensive machine. Though his snaps are limited, he may catch up quickly after practicing and scrimmaging against Ohio State's defense for three years.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Chase Hendricks, Ohio to Cal

The Cal Golden Bears will likely uphold a much higher standard under newly hired head coach Tosh Lupoi. With Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele entering his second campaign in Berkeley, his weapons will benefit even more from being in his orbit. Ohio Bobcats transfer receiver Chase Hendricks had 71 receptions for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, while also returning punts and kickoffs.

Hendricks's versatility will make him a threat in special teams, but being Jacob De Jesus's WR2, should he receive an extra year of eligibility, should be a good enough opportunity to get on NFL radars in his senior season. If De Jesus isn't coming back, Hendricks has WR1 potential in what should be an explosive attack under Jordan Somerville.

WR Ian Strong, Rutgers to Cal

That Sagapolutele spotlight should benefit Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer Ian Strong in the same way it will Hendricks. Strong had 111 catches, 1,668 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in Piscataway, New Jersey, over three years and is a six-foot-three super-athlete with elite leaping abilities and hands. With a better passer under center, Strong should improve on his No. 4 ranking of 17 contested catches from 2025 with plenty more this fall.