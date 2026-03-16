Projecting the 10 Most Impactful Big 12 Transfers in 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders set the standard for Big 12 transfer portal spending over the past two seasons. Texas Tech megadonor Cody Campbell has upped the ante for a second straight year, and he's even lobbying for more equity for the conference in future media rights negotiations.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma State Cowboys brought in head coach Eric Morris from the North Texas Mean Green. With Morris comes over 50 transfers from Denton, Texas, to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in one of the most radical roster turnovers the sport has seen this side of "Prime Time."

Accounting for those two big spenders and several other strategic additions across the conference, here are 10 transfers who could make the biggest impact in the Big 12 this fall:

Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati to Texas Tech, QB)

Brendan Sorsby's contract with the Red Raiders was likely one that increased urgency for the federal government to act on curbing NIL/rev-share. Sorsby will be over $6 million richer for running Mack Leftwich's offense in 2026. It's earned, for the most part.

Sorsby had 36 all-purpose touchdowns and threw just five interceptions to 27 passing touchdowns. He'll have an improved supporting cast all the way around in Lubbock after helping the Cincinnati Bearcats overperform in 2025.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trey White (San Diego State to Texas Tech, EDGE)

The Red Raiders lost David Bailey and Romelo Height this offseason. Both were significant subtractions from Texas Tech's pass rush on the ends. Bailey had 14.5 sacks in 2025, good for the most in the country.

Luckily, San Diego State Aztecs transfer Trey White had 12.5 sacks in the Mountain West last year. With a defensive front full of disruptors who will break down pockets, White has the chance to give TTU a second-straight sack leader in 2026.

Adam Trick (Miami (OH) to Texas Tech, EDGE)

Adam Trick will do a lot of what White does, providing more flexibility as an edge rusher and a linebacker. The Miami (OH) Redhawks transfer terrorized the MAC and graded out as a top-10 edge rusher in 2025. Under a bigger spotlight, Trick could show NFL scouts that he can dominate NFL competition as well.

Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest to Texas Tech, DT)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons transfer Mateen Ibirogba has experience playing on the edge from his days as a smaller man and underclassman in the FCS with the Georgetown Hoyas. Muscle memory is a thing, so Ibirogba brings QB tracking ability to Lubbock that predates his bulking up and becoming a run-stopper in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last year.

Drew Mestemaker (North Texas to Oklahoma State, QB)

The "why" for Morris's ascent in the American Conference all the way to the Oklahoma State job is undoubtedly QB Drew Mestemaker. The Austin, Texas, product was the Mean Green's Engine during a North Texas season that almost ended in the College Football Playoff. Mestemaker led the nation, by a sizable margin, with 4,379 passing yards. He also had 34 touchdowns and a 608-yard passing performance in 2025. That will translate to a Big 12 that is prone to conference shootouts.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Caleb Hawkins (North Texas to Oklahoma State, RB)

Caleb Hawkins was Mestemaker's partner-in-crime last season during UNT's offensive firestorm that took the American by surprise. Hawkins was a surprise because in his true freshman campaign, he amassed 29 all-purpose touchdowns and produced 1,804 yards from scrimmage. Like Mestemaker's success under Morris and Sean Brophy in the north DFW metroplex, Hawkins's looks like it'll translate.

Wyatt Young (North Texas to Oklahoma State, WR)

The man most often on the other side of Mestemaker's bombs, Wyatt Young, will look to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Cameron Dorner, who declared for the 2026 NFL draft after amassing 911 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

Wildly enough, Young has already had a better season than Dorner ever did, going for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns on 70 catches during his sophomore year in 2025. This fall could be Young's NFL springboard with the band largely back together on the Pokes.

Omarion Miller (Colorado to Arizona State, WR)

Colorado Buffaloes receiver Omarion Miller was the lone receiver to shine in 2025 after Boulder became an NFL receiver factory with Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024. Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis didn't mesh well with Pat Shurmur's offense, but Miller still had 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Though Sam Leavitt is gone, Cutter Boley and/or Mikey Keene may be enough under center for Miller to once again put up big numbers.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wendell Gregory (Oklahoma State to Kansas State, EDGE)

One of the most notable outgoing Oklahoma State transfers, edge rusher Wendell Gregory, had 23 pressures, 12 TFLs, and five sacks in 2025. His play slowed after Mike Gundy was fired, but Gregory enters a more stable situation with ex-Texas A&M Aggies co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson running the Kansas State Wildcats' defense in 2026.

DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas to Colorado, WR)

If Lewis lives up to the hype at CU that Deion Sanders saw in him when he returned to the Buffs following his sons' NFL move, DeAndre Moore Jr. could be the receiver who steps up and keeps the "Prime Time" era's tradition of strong receiver play alive. Moore had 988 receiving yards with Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers on the Texas Longhorns over the past two years. He may thrive if Brennan Marion's system serves Lewis well.